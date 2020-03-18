When I was 7 we went to Disneyland. One of the displays we toured was a futuristic home where the children’s bedrooms were furnished with computers. The tour described a day when students use computer to attend school at home. My dad said that would happen someday. While I have two teenage granddaughters who have been doing online classes since grade school, I have always considered them the exception. Today, however, almost every American child is being asked to attend a few hours of computerized education daily. It is amazing how rapidly things can change when events around the world alter the way we live. However, it’s not good to spend too much time on the computer, just as it’s not healthy to spend too much time vegetating in front of the altar of television. So, what does one do?
Do you remember reading as a child? I spent some time this morning recalling the books I read when I was young. Not a prolific reader, my list of good reads was somewhat limited. Mom took issue with my hibernating for hours reading books. As a nonreader, she failed to see the value in that form of isolation. I on the other hand found myself in worlds that only my imagination could conjure up.
Every young child has a collection of books that they drag around, scribble on, and accidently tear pages out of. The most popular in my day were “Little Golden Books.” Remember them? I clearly remember the one about children born on various days of the week. The only page of that book I recollect is “Sunday’s child is full of grace.” I was born on a Sunday. I know the pages rhymed as do many a small child’s books. My young grandchildren love it when Grandpa or Grandma read to them.
In second grade our teacher read, “The Little House in the Big Woods” by Laura Ingalls Wilder. I remember reading it myself in school. As an adult I read the entire series to my kids. At the Fergus Falls Regional Treatment Center, where I worked in day programming for people with serious developmental delays, I read the books to my clients. It was interesting that not only did they calm down and listen, but the staff enjoyed the readings as well. My son, father of six, read the entire series to his children, a few chapters at a time, every night before they closed their eyes to sleep.
As a kid, I was a lazy reader. I read slowly and deliberately. I was behind the smart kids in the substance of my reading. In grade school I checked “Little Red Feather” out of the school library. It was way below my reading level, but I loved it. I would pretend to be an Native-American. Just the right tree would serve nicely as a teepee and I’d set up housekeeping. It was so much more fun than playing house. I even had my friends as my tribe. My name was Red Feather. Nevermind that he was a boy!
Do you remember the Weekly Reader book sales? A flyer would come out about three times a year and students could order the books, bring money to school, and treasured books would be delivered a few weeks later. Money was tight, but I was always allowed to order two books if they weren’t too expensive. I lived for those books. Mom knew that when Weekly Reader books entered the house, she would only see me at mealtime. I devoured them. Slowly, deliberately…it took days to read them cover to cover. My all-time favorite was “Jenny Lind and her Listening Cat,” by Frances Cavanah. It was the story of the famous opera singer who lived a lonely life until she found her cat. I cried when I came to the sad parts of the story. When I read it a second time, I cried all the way through, because I knew about her loneliness and wept in anticipation of the sad parts.
Sad books weren’t my forte, however, I also read all the Big Red books. I lived in the woods and had a beautiful, well trained dog. We went everywhere together, and my red setter was my constant companion. At least in my imagination. (My real life dog was a little black terrier-cocker cross named Cindy.) After reading those books I always dreamed having an Irish setter. As newlyweds, my husband and I were asked to dog-sit an Irish setter. I jumped at the chance. The dog was nervous, high strung, and almost got us evicted from our apartment. Explaining we were only babysitting, we were told in no uncertain terms that as soon as the owner returned the dog would go and there would not be a repeat performance. Yes sir! Apparently, the fantasy world of books is not the same as real life.
Wow, I thought I would have to dig deep into my memory banks to come up with enough material to write this story, but I’ve only just begun, and I am already out of room. Suffice to say my husband and I continue to be prolific readers. I still devour my books slowly and deliberately. If the character speaks with an accent I find myself imitating the brogue. If the couple is fighting, I am irritated with my husband, (shh, don’t tell him). When the couple falls in love, I fall in love with him all over again. A person who learns to love to read will never be lonely.
To make a long story short, I suggest we use this time to read to our kids and grandkids. Buy them books or borrow them from the library. Turn off the computer and the TV and snuggle up to a good book.
Sue Wilken is a lifelong resident of Fergus Falls. Her column appears on Thursday.
