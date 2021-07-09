For those of us who remember Sept. 11, 2001, and there are a lot fewer that do these days, the decision to invade Afghanistan 20 years ago was an absolute no-brainer.
I had the task of creating a newspaper front page while two massive jets hit the World Trade Center and the Pentagon, killing nearly 3,000 people. After that was finished, I joined the rest of the world sitting on the couch in silence watching the television as the news slowly leaked out. It took a couple days to learn that the planes were flown by members of an Islamic terrorist group named al-Qaeda, led by Osama Bin Laden.
When it was determined that Bin Laden and his group were in Afghanistan, being harbored by the Taliban government there, there was no debate about whether to go to war with Afghanistan. The joint resolution to authorize the use of force in that country passed the Senate, 98-0 and the House of Representatives, 420-1. Two Republican senators abstained, Jesse Helms and Larry Craig.
One Democratic representative, Barbara Lee, opposed not the idea of invading Afghanistan, but the wording of the bill. She was essentially concerned that the vagueness of the bill may lead to a Vietnam situation, where other countries became part of the mix and the war would continue on beyond what was necessary.
It turned out Barbara Lee wasn’t necessarily wrong.
At 20 years old, the war with Afghanistan has turned out to be, by twice as much, the longest war the U.S. has ever been involved in. Vietnam only lasted half as long, from March of 1965 to May of 1975. The primary missions have been accomplished: capture or kill Bin Laden and the core leaders of al-Qaeda and remove the Taliban from power.
The issue, of course, is that the Taliban is continuing to fight. By pulling U.S. troops out now, there is concern that the Taliban will defeat the Afghan army and take over the country again. It’s certainly a valid concern. President Joe Biden, who is as experienced in foreign policy as anyone in government, has done what is known in the medical profession as triage.
In other words, imagine you are a doctor in an emergency room standing before two patients. The first has lost a finger and has it in ice, the second has a migraine headache. Clearly, you help the patient who lost the finger, and you take the risk that the person with the migraine does not have anything serious.
Similarly, the U.S. has a limited amount of military resources. There are dozens of countries in the world where the citizens are not free, or that their freedom is being threatened. We simply cannot help them all.
Biden felt like, in the case of Afghanistan, our primary missions were accomplished, the Afghan army is well-equipped, and the Taliban is not particularly strong, so the risk that the Taliban would take over is one he was willing to take.
Sadly, the biggest threat the U.S. faces right now is certainly not from Islamic terrorist groups. It’s from, lacking a better term, Trumpist terrorists.
The biggest threat to our democracy right now are from those who believe a narcissistic lying madman who, like some sort of Marvel Comics villain, wants to maintain power, and has brainwashed his followers into thinking that the election was rigged in favor of Biden.
Frankly, we need to save up our military resources for the potential terrorist acts that arise from that group.
Joel Myhre is a resident of Fergus Falls.
