The fall of 1965 was an exciting time for twin brothers Les and Lloyd Anderson.
Fergus Falls High School welcomed them as juniors after their father transferred from Elbow Lake to Fergus Falls as an employee of Otter Tail Power Company.
The twins quickly acclimated to the school, found new friends, did well in the classroom and participated in athletics.
Les eventually became a starter for the Otter boys basketball team, of which Lloyd also was a member. In the spring Lloyd excelled with Otter baseball.
They played basketball for two head coaches at FFHS, Ken Naffziger in 1965-66 and Dennis Anderson in 1966-67.
In their senior year, Les was named all-conference and the Otter Bruce Award winner in basketball. Lloyd was named the Otter baseball team MVP.
Les and Lloyd then attended Fergus Falls Junior College (now M State).
They graduated from the junior college and then obtained engineering degrees at the University of Minnesota, graduating in 1971.
Les attained a mechanical engineering degree and Lloyd graduated with a degree in electrical engineering.
“We were at the age that faced the draft for Vietnam (the first draft that was done live on TV). Our draft number (birthday) was drawn as number 29, so we were pretty much assured of being drafted,” Les said.
“We were granted deferments until graduation, as long as we maintained progress toward our degrees in the standard time.”
They applied for and were accepted into the Navy Officer Candidate Program.
Les joined the Navy in January 1972 and he was commissioned as an officer in May, 1972. His base station was in Hawaii.
“Later that year the ship I was stationed on was deployed to Vietnam,” he said.
Lloyd was commissioned as an officer in late 1972 and was stationed as a systems analyst in Pearl Harbor, Hawaii.
Les went to sea on a destroyer in and around the Vietnam theatre. After his sea duty, he and Lloyd were stationed together at Camp Smith in Hawaii for the final year of their military commitment.
Les, while at the University of Minnesota, interned at NSP (now Xcel Energy) and started full time after graduation until he left for the Navy.
“When my Navy commitment ended, I landed a job as a mechanical engineer at the Prairie Island nuclear plant near Red Wing,” Les said.
He held both a registered professional engineer license and NRC senior reactor operator license. Retirement came in 2005, although he returned to work at the plant as a contractor on and off for a few years.
Les and Glenda, both from Fergus Falls, still reside in Red Wing.
“I spend most of the summer sailing on Lake Pepin and in the winter I enjoy woodcarving,” he said. “Glenda enjoys her knitting and gardening.”
They have three children and three grandchildren.
Twin brother Lloyd, after completing his Naval service, took a job offer in Washington, D.C.
“Over the next 30 years I worked on major systems programs in the D.C. area as a contractor and almost 25 years as a government manager,” he said.
Lloyd retiredfrom the Department of Homeland Security in 2009 and then worked at a think tank in McLean, Virginia, until 2014.
He and his wife, Lynn, now live near Montross, Virginia. They have two sons and two grandchildren.
Lloyd enjoys golfing and fishing. Lynn enjoys spinning and weaving various types of crafts.
Cheers for Nelson Cruz
Here are words of wisdom from Minnesota Twins star Nelson Cruz, in the Minneapolis Star-Tribune:
"The whole division this summer is filled with talent," designated hitter Cruz said, "so it is not going to be easy.
"I think we have to be aware of us. We have to take care of us first, and then we are going to be good. Because we know we can compete against anyone."
Cruz is also praised for his humanitarian efforts.
