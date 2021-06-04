Many Fergus Falls area fans remember the first year of the Minnesota Twins, in 1961. The franchise was previously located in Washington, D.C.
In Minnesota the team name was changed from Senators to Twins.
Team owner Calvin Griffith brought along several star players from the nation’s capital to Metropolitan Stadium in Bloomington. Among them were Harmon Killebrew, Bob Allison, Camilo Pascual, Zoilo Versalles, Jim Kaat, Earl Battey and Lenny Green.
Busloads of fans from Otter Tail County and from all across the state traveled to the Twin Cities in 1961. For most of them, like me, it was our first taste of major league baseball.
Other star players who joined the Twins later on in the 1960s included Tony Oliva and Rod Carew.
Minnesota won the American League pennant in 1965 and lost in the World Series to the Los Angeles Dodgers and star pitcher Sandy Koufax four games to three. That same year the Twins hosted the American League All-Star Game at Metropolitan Stadium.
Killebrew hit 49 home runs in 1969 and was named the American League MVP.
All of this set the stage for Minnesota winning World Series titles in 1987 and 1991, after they had moved from Metropolitan Stadium to the Metrodome.
Player, coach forged friendship
The year was 1962 and Rocky Elton was in his final year as a head football coach and teacher in Fergus Falls, before taking a new teaching and coaching position in the Twin Cities.
Ken Kothe, Otter senior who lived in Elizabeth where his father was a minister, was a star player on Elton’s 1962 football team.
Fergus Falls was playing Detroit Lakes when Kothe, a running back and defensive player, was injured in the third quarter.
“A Detroit Lakes player cleated me between my index and middle finger on my left hand,” said Kothe, recalling his Otter playing days after hearing of Elton’s passing on May 25.
Said Elton to Kothe, “See the trainer, you’re down for the night.”
The trainer stopped the bleeding and taped Kothe’s hand.
“I begged coach Elton to put me back in,” Kothe said. “He said no two or three times and finally let me play. Later that evening a Fergus Falls doctor sowed 15 stitches. My scar still is visible to this very day.”
Many years later, the player and coach not only reconnected but forged a friendship. By then both were in the Twin Cities, Elton as a teacher and coach and Kothe as a minister.
In one email exchange, Elton wrote a touching message to Kothe.
“Ken, you were my most courageous football player and carried the whole team on your back,” wrote Elton. “And when you were severely injured you got patched-up and returned to play. I will never forget you. Your old coach, Rocky Elton, who also bleeds Maroon and Gold.”
A footnote: In 1962 Kothe, Otter MVP for the season, was selected to the WCCO Radio All-State Team of the Week for registering 14 tackles in the Detroit Lakes game, after coach Elton’s recommendation.
More about Elton
Dr. Richard Beck’s son Marc is a radiologist in Anchorage, Alaska. A son of Rocky Elton is Dr. Thomas Elton in Eagle River, Alaska, who refers patients to Marc for radiological studies.
Marc told Thomas that his dad, Richard, played football for Rocky.
The late Gopher star running back Paul Giel was in Dick Beck’s office several years ago, accompanying his father-in-law. Giel told Beck that Elton was the toughest Gopher football player he had ever seen. Rocky was the pulling guard for Giel.
Former Otter Dan Larson says Elton was a true football man through and through.
“During my sophomore year, during preseason workouts and before our first game, I caught pneumonia. Rocky came to our house to check up on me. He was a very good coach and a very good man.”
Tom Hintgen is a longtime Daily Journal columnist. His column appears in the Weekend Edition.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.