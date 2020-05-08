Many fans of the Minnesota Twins, in light of the shutdown of spring sports, take time to recall their favorite memories from years past.
Special memories relate to the days when the Twins played at Metropolitan Stadium in Bloomington, from 1961 to 1981.
Fergus Falls area native Bob Luther, who currently lives near Northfield, recalls the first major league game he ever attended, in 1962 when the Twins played Cleveland at Met Stadium.
“In the first inning the Twins loaded the bases and Bob Allison hit a grand slam home run,” he recalled. “Later in the first inning the Twins reloaded the bases and Harmon Killebrew also hit a grand slam.”
After Killebrew’s home run, a message appeared on the Twins-O-Gram stating that this was the first time in major league history that one team had hit two grand slams in the same inning.
“I remember thinking that I haven’t seen a full inning of major league baseball yet and I have already seen major league history,” Luther recalls.
Fergus Falls native John Wiese, now a resident of Sauk Centre, recalls his industrial arts teacher at the old Washington Junior High turning on the radio for the Twins first home game in 1961.
“I always remembered two names from that game, Twins star Harmon Killebrew and Twins manager Cookie Lavagetto,” Wiese recalls.
Dan Larson of Fergus Falls, now a resident of Northfield, recalls a bus trip with his father to a Twins game in 1961.
“It was magical at the stadium,” he said. “Mickey Mantle of the Yankees hit a home run into the left field stands where we were sitting. Mickey was a switch hitter and reached for an outside pitch with one hand, launching it for a home run.”
Those Yankees-Twins games attracted close to 40,000 people each game in the 1960s at the old Met Stadium, where the Mall of America now stands.
John Vallager of Wahpeton, now a resident of Crookston, attended his first Twins game in 1963 with his father.
“This was a Yankees game and we sat in the third base bleachers,” he said. “The beer vendor went up and down the aisle all game long, which irritated my father. But the game was good.”
Vallager, who worked in the Twin Cities from 1971 to 1974, spent a lot of time at Met Stadium for Twins games and also for Vikings games.
“One time in early December I attended a Vikings game against Chicago,” he said. “I sat in the left field upper deck. We faced wind out of the northwest and it was zero temperature.”
He lasted until halftime and listened to the second half from his car radio.
Twins host 1965 all-star game
Twins Lloyd and Les Anderson, who moved from Elbow Lake to Fergus Falls during their high school days, recall attending the 1965 all-star game at Met Stadium.
They sat along the third base side. In outfield seats were me and fellow Fergus Falls High School classmates Bob Luther and Dave Sanderson Jr.
Willie Mays homered to open the game and the National League won 6-5.
That same year the Twins played the Los Angeles Dodgers in the World Series, losing four games to three.
Seven years later, Henning native Cliff Buchan attended a classic game in 1972 at Met Stadium in Bloomington.
New York won the game in 11 innings. Yankee righthander Mel Stottlemyre faced off against a young Minnesota righthander, Bert Blyleven. Both were famous for their wicked over-the-top curveballs.
There had been a rain delay.
Yankee pitcher Mike Kekich, before the game started, sprinted from the left field foul line toward center field.
“He would belly flop head first and slide on the soaked grass, waving his arms as if he was swimming,” said Buchan, now a resident of Forest Lake, north of the Twin Cities.
Tom Hintgen is a longtime Daily Journal columnist. His column appears Saturdays.
