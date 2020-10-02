Last Thursday’s Otter Tail Community Debate featured candidates for Fergus Falls City Council seats Ward 2 and Ward 3 and the Fergus Falls mayoral seat as well. It was a two hour event and from my perspective was interesting to say the least. Just like the previous week’s debate, I personally met each candidate and I will say it again, we are lucky to have good candidates in which to choose from. This is important because if we don’t have good candidates then we will not have good representation and everything will suffer from there.
Moderator, R. C. Drews again did a fine job keeping everything on schedule including cutting off candidates who spoke past their time limit in order to keep the schedule. It was not the debacle we saw last Tuesday evening on national television when Trump and Biden went at it like a pair of eighth-graders. However, there was some differing opinions being offered on several pertinent subjects. After listening intently and taking notes I have come away with the following three takeaways that I believe are the collective top subjects for the betterment of Fergus Falls based on the questions and answers given at the debate.
Top subjects are the following: 1. Economic development and the need to fill empty buildings to build the tax base. 2. Control spending and the need to fix roads and infrastructure. 3. To ensure that everyone feels welcome to be part of the community we all love. Obviously there were many more worthy subjects discussed such as what to do with the former site of the Regional Treatment Center and disagreements about what has been done in the past regarding what has or has not worked. The debate was most interesting to watch because incumbent candidates believe they are doing a good job and the opposing candidates believe they can do a better job. Incumbent candidates replied mostly with facts about what they have done or tried to do and opposing candidates replied with more of an optimistic answer about what they will do or try and do, and some of that may or may not be realistic or achievable. However, that is expected and really is exactly what we need to come from them when considering who to vote for next month.
Next Thursday be sure to catch the third and final debate when we host the Otter Tail County Board of Commissioner candidates for Districts 1, 3 and 5. The debate can be seen on the Daily Journal’s Facebook via livestream, on KBRF 1250 AM and on PEG Access TV.
Ken Harty is the publisher of The Fergus Falls Daily Journal.
