Amidst the storm that rampaged through the area on Monday evening came a few flickers of the lights, but not much more at our home in Fergus Falls — except some flattened flowers, the umbrella cover blew off and there were some oddities with our internet connection. We were lucky and for that I am certainly grateful!
Back to the internet oddities, though. We didn’t lose power. Our equipment was all online. We tries the handy dandy unplug and replug ... it simply was not working. After trying all the usual tricks and asking the kids if they had any ideas, I decided to hit up the online chat community to get a quick answer to whether or not our area was experiencing an outage. It’s usually a few clicks, a log in and a quick yes or no answer.
Not this time!
It all dates back to last summer ...
When we moved, we couldn’t transfer our internet because we had a one week gap between the house we sold and the one we purchased. So, we shut down our old internet and opened a whole new account. You wouldn’t think that would be so difficult to manage — but, since a lot of the contact information was the same, it caused quite the chaos! Little did we know just how much it would cause until Monday, when we wanted to find out what the story was with the internet access.
I followed the usual procedure, but none of the account info I had recorded was working. No problem — just use the recovery options. Oh boy ...
First problem — phone number. The primary phone number on the account changed. We had let the company know, but it didn’t get updated for whatever reason. Scratch that idea.
Next problem — email address. I entered the email address, but then it told me it would email the code to the email address that was used on the old account. Shouldn’t be a big deal, until I went to send the code and the system told me that the email address was associated with an inactive account.
So, recovery wasn’t an option after all.
I had to use the chat feature to talk to someone since the wait time was much shorter (at 15 minutes) than the call in wait time was reporting. I waited patiently and ended up talking to Ronnie.
Ronnie confirmed some details then started asking me for codes and pin numbers that we had never set up. Since I was able to answer all the security questions he said he would email me a code allowing him access to share information and allow me to update information on the account. The email never came .... never came ... Ronnie didn’t answer my inquiries and confirmation of email address sent to ... and then he didn’t again and again.
After 30 minutes of silence from Ronnie, and no information at all, I gave up. I told him I was taking screenshots of the chat and disconnecting as the customer service I was receiving wasn’t acceptable. He immediately apologized, but I already was disconnected and back in the queue to try again.
Next, I spoke with Jennifer. Jennifer listened to my previous complaint and, after confirming safety with security questions, instantly told me that there was no outages in this area and gave me a trick to try and fix my connection issues. It worked — all within two minutes.
She moved onto my account information to make sure we could get it all updated and shared that it looked like some of the information from our old account was crossing into our new account due to them leaving our assigned login name the same — makes sense.
Jennifer fixed everything up, made sure I was able to get access to our account and we were disconnected in less than 10 minutes total.
The two experiences were like night and day, they were so different!
I often hear people complaining profusely about a company — bashing them relentlessly however they can because they had a bad experience. A single bad experience, with a single person (more often than not).
Why is that the norm?
I couldn’t gotten really mad and thrown a fit after talking to Ronnie on Monday. I certainly wasn’t happy with the exchange of the outcome; but instead, I tried again with someone else and it was, truly, one of the best customer service experiences that I can recall having in quite some time.
We don’t know what is typical of the company — maybe it’s Ronnie, which would truly be unfortunate, or maybe it’s Jennifer, which would be great. Regardless, everyone has bad days and sometimes things just happen and it isn’t ideal.
Thank you Jennifer, for the experience. I choose to focus on my good experience instead of my poor one.