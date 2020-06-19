I was interested to read the account of the recent City Council meeting where the council unanimously approved a motion regarding the Universal Declaration of Human Rights (UDHR) which would “specifically avoid any reference to anything from the U.N.” As a former U.N. official whose work centered around the UDHR, I would encourage council members to review the declaration and the institution in which it was forged. The U.N., together with the United States as a founding member, has been central to establishing a postwar world order that has brought an era of unprecedented peace and prosperity. The UDHR itself has given voice to millions of our fellow human beings who, prior to 1948, had no voice and did not have the basic rights that most Americans enjoy today. Both were in fact created by Americans in the hopes that the fruits of peace and prosperity could be shared by all of humanity. The United States is a signatory state to both the U.N. and the UDHR. Both have their flaws but remain an extraordinary example of what can be accomplished when we work together and a means through which we can pursue world peace and stability.
I applaud Mayor Ben Schierer’s decision to prioritize the unity of the city and its citizens, but suggest that such unity can only be strengthened by a deeper understanding and appreciation of the human rights that are now enjoyed by citizens of the world, thanks to the United Nations’ Universal Declaration of Human Rights.
Chris Hyslop
Fergus Falls
