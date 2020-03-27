It seems frivolous to talk about anything but the coronavirus and how it is affecting people right now. For instance how it affects business owners, the elderly, the sick, people with children home from school who need to be fed and cared for, those with food and supplies possibly running low, and not wanting to go out to shop for more, people canceling long-awaited travel plans, etc. I applaud Otter Tail County and the cities within it for having plans ready to take care of these concerns. I also applaud them for making information available online, so that there will be little duplication of effort in keeping people safe, healthy, fed, and in good spirits.
It is too bad that for people along the Perham to Pelican trail route, especially those on Highway 34, anxiety is compounded by the handling of this trail. Several have court dates coming right up, and they have not negotiated a fair settlement, or any kind of a settlement, to this point. They don’t know what to do, and who to reach out to, in some cases. Several have not seen the land negotiator since September of last year, and yet according to the ones in charge of this trail, that negotiator has said everything is settled. I have heard several people at the county level say, “It’s a done deal.” Well, you can believe me or not, but it is not a done deal on several fronts.
There are dozens of landowners who do not want the trail on their land, and have not settled with the negotiator. So they have received a notice to show up in court in April. But going to court is only supposed to be used after much negotiation has resulted in a failure to settle. Unfortunately, that is not the case. If this negotiator has notes of the many times he is supposed to have gone back and forth with the owners, I challenge him to produce those notes, not to me, but to the deputy administrator, or the assistant county engineer, and let them see the truth of the matter. My suggestion to the administration of Otter Tail County is to postpone indefinitely those court dates, until the current health situation is dealt with, and the negotiator has acted in good faith with every single one of the owners. It only seems fair that the county, concerned for the well-being of its citizens, would place the safety of their constituents above their desire to get this trail started.
I have been assured that the commissioners would not approve the go-ahead of any of the trail segments unless they had at least 50% funding from grant money, and yet it seems they are indeed going ahead with two segments, according to the latest update at the Commissioners’ Meeting. For the Silent Lakes Segment, there is a grant for $1,878,820, leaving taxpayers to pay the rest of the projected cost in the amount of $1,878,820, which is, of course, 50%. But for the East Segment, Highway 34, they have a grant for $440,000, and will fill in the other $543,900 of the projected cost with taxpayer money, which means taxpayers will be paying 55.3% of that segment. Then there is the problem when costs go up every few months, and there will also be a cost to maintain these trails. Is that where the taxpayers of Otter Tail County want their money to be spent? Is it possible “We the People” might believe that there are more important things to spend our money on?
As pointed out to me by one of the landowners this week, there are 21 driveways from Paul Lake to Little McDonald. If the projections of 333 to 500 people will be using the trail on any given nice day, or even half that many, how will the people enter into or back out of their driveways, when the bikes have the right-of-way? Is that not a safety concern?
Bids have not gone out yet to start on the road. That means there is time for the landowners and other people to speak out for or against this trail, and time for further negotiations or even mediation. I implore the administrators and commissioners of Otter Tail County to let the people deal with just one crisis at a time. Please put off further action on the trail until it is safe for all to travel again.
Marcia Huddleston is deputy chair of the Republic Party of Otter Tail County.
