I saw this cartoon online and it got me thinking. Poor old Uncle Sam, wrinkled brow and hair in a mess, sitting alone on a park bench. He seems to be asking, “What the heck is happening to our country?” He has taken off his iconic hat and set it on the ground, like an actor fed up with the role he is playing.
OK, let’s use our imaginations, and we’ll see what happens. First of all, Uncle Sam needs company, someone to talk to. Let’s say there’s a wheelchair approaching on the sidewalk. Pushing the wheelchair is a bright looking high school senior named Kelly. She’s taking her great-grandfather, Papa John, for a ride. She stops and says, “My goodness, you look just like Uncle Sam.”
Old Sam reaches down and puts his hat on. He straightens up and manages a smile. “Yes, young lady, that’s me, Uncle Sam, the father of our country. Who’s that riding in your wheelchair?” Kelly answers, “This is my great-grandfather, Johnny Olson, but we call him Papa John.”
Uncle Sam reaches out to shake hands with Papa John and says, “Pleased to meet you sir. Are you enjoying the fresh air?” Papa John nods and says, “This is my favorite time of the day, going for a ride with Kelly. Pardon me for saying this, Sam, but you look sort of down in the dumps. Do you feel OK? Can we get you something? Maybe Kelly could get you a cup of coffee or something.”
Uncle Sam answers, “That’s kind of you to offer, but I’ve already had two cups.” He smiles at the young lady and old man and confesses, “What I really need is someone to talk to. I’ve got a lot of stuff on my mind these days.” Kelly seats herself on the bench beside Sam and says, “We’re not in a hurry. Glad we can offer you a little company. This has been a tough year for you hasn’t it?”
Yes, another tragic year. We’ve lived through a lot since I was born on July Fourth, 1776. My goodness, I’ll be 245 years old on my next birthday. Looking back, we had the Civil War, WWI, the flu pandemic of 1918, followed by WWII, and I’ll bet Papa John remembers that one.”
Papa John perks up, “I sure do remember WWII. I landed on Omaha Beach during the Normandy invasion, D-Day, June 6, 1944. I was 19 years old, but I remember it like it was yesterday.”
Kelly adds, “We celebrated Papa’s 95th birthday on Thanksgiving Day, and we gave thanks for all those brave men and women who served in the war. Not too many of those old WWII veterans alive now.”
Papa chimes in, “Yes, so many of them are gone, and I miss them.”
Uncle Sam had been carefully listening. He speaks in a steady voice: “Yes, those were tough times. You know, President Roosevelt got a lot of criticism for entering that European war against fascism. Churchill begged him to help out, as the Nazi bombs rained down on London. Hitler was set on taking over all of Europe and perhaps the rest of the world, had we not joined in the effort to stop him.”
Papa John adds, “Yes, and it was more than soldiers fighting in Europe and sailors and marines fighting the Japanese in the Pacific. Women and factory workers were pitching in to help us. My cousin left Minnesota and went out to Seattle to work in a factory making bombers and fighter planes. She was a Rosie the Riveter. Food and gasoline were rationed, and tires were almost impossible to find.”
Kelly mentions, “I’ve read that even school children helped out. They were loaning money to the war effort by buying war stamps and war bonds.”
“Yes,” says Uncle Sam, “Americans were making sacrifices. Sadly, it’s different today. Many people even refuse to wear a mask to contain the spread of the COVID virus. But what troubles me most is the hate in our country and groups supporting racism. We must not forget that we are one nation under God, with liberty and justice for all.”
Kelly smiles and comments, “I plan to become a history teacher. We need to teach school children our country’s dedication to freedom for all.”
Papa John sums it up, “Yes, we are all God’s children under the same sun.”
Ozzie Tollefson is the author of “Mr. Teacher” and lives near Phelps Mill.”
