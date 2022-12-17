Rarely do they get recognized — if they do it is sometimes negative.
However, Otter Tail County’s law enforcement, from local police chiefs to patrol officers, from the sheriff to deputies on duty — the sacrifices and choices they have to make usually at a moment’s notice, are huge.
Typically, unless a member of the public is in need of their services or is in need of help, we don’t usually come face-to-face with law enforcement on a daily basis.
They quietly go about their duties and take care of some of the worst situations one could imagine. From domestic incidents to investigating crimes like burglaries, it is certainly not a glamorous job.
Then there are the really big situations. One recent one from a few years ago that I remember covering brought multiple agencies and members of law enforcement from around the county to investigate a possible bomb threat at the federal courthouse.
It is in these situations that we realize how valuable our local agencies are and the great work that they do.
There are other officers that patrol and keep watch over our schools in the county and are ready and trained to handle most any situation that could arise.
A couple of years ago, a few cities around the country and in Minnesota were discussing and debating whether they would disband their police departments. This seemed incomprehensible, to me, that it was even up for discussion.
Without our law enforcement being on the job, I believe the consequences would be catastrophic.
Being a crime reporter, I won’t even get into all the calls that I see on a daily basis that totally waste their time and that could possibly take them away from their main duties that tie them up.
It’s not only a problem in OTC, but all over the country with individuals calling 911 that are not having an emergency.
But law enforcement is there and will continue to be there to protect and serve the public.
We have a lot to be proud of in OTC, including those who assist us in law enforcement.
If you are ever down in St. Paul, be sure to visit a little known monument for fallen officers in Minnesota. Built in 1977, it is the centerpiece of the Peace Officers Memorial on the capitol grounds in St. Paul. The memorial is located at 6 E 12th St.
According to the Minnesota Law Enforcement Memorial Association’s website at mnlema.org, “Once the memorial was built, LEMA expanded its service to include granting college scholarships to the immediate family members of fallen officers. Nearly $100,000 in scholarships have been awarded. LEMA also sponsors an annual memorial service hosted by departments around the state. This service is held the first Sunday in May of each year. It is at this service that a ribbon bearing the name of each officer lost in the line of duty during the year is installed permanently on the LEMA flag. This service also includes the reading of the Honor Roll, the list of names of fallen Minnesota officers. As of Jan. 1, 2018, this list includes the names of 280 officers dating back to 1881.”
We need to thank these officers, deputies and troopers and dispatchers more often for the selfless work that they do.