I once knew someone who was super strict with their firstborn child — no added sugars or soda even up until their older elementary years. At one point, they got upset that their child was served cake and ice cream at a classmate’s birthday party — which is a bit extreme, in my opinion.
Fast forward to the second and third children. As soon as the oldest child was allowed the sugar and the soda, the youngest two were as well ... in the name of fairness. All standards and expectations that were established were all of a sudden stripped away, because “it isn’t fair for her to get treats if the other two don’t.”
Now, to a certain extent, I get it. There are some things that do need to remain consistent across all of the children, regardless of age. However, at the same time, it does have negative implications for that oldest child — resentment, for starters.
Also, there are some things that really should remain established based off of age, even if the kids scream “no fair!” Bedtimes, for example, should be dependent on age and child.
There are general guidelines established for necessary sleep based on age that are widely accepted by medical professionals and organizations across the world. They are:
4-12 months old: 12-16 hours.
1-2 years old: 11-14 hours.
3-5 years old: 10-13 hours.
6-12 years: 9-12 hours.
13-18 years old: 8-10 hours.
Children are going to be different with the number of hours they need within the appropriate range, even within the same family, sleep habits are going to differ as well, so it is important to take that into consideration.
For example, I have two kids that fall in 9-12 hours of necessary sleep. The kids are alike in that they function best if they get a minimum of 10 hours of sleep — better attention spans, attitudes, etc. Looking back to when I was keeping track of their sleep more closely, they were different in that one of them would get 11-12 hours regardless of when they went to sleep at night, while the other would wake up for the day at 6:30 a.m. regardless of what time they went to sleep. We ended up developing an appropriate bedtime to ensure the early riser got enough sleep and allowed the older of the two to continue to sleep, if desired.
Fast forward, the older kiddo doesn’t require as much sleep to be at their best functional state anymore, but the younger still needs at least 10 hours — should the kids still be required to have the same bedtime, in the name of fairness? I would argue no.
Part of growing up is gaining privileges — age-appropriate privileges that allow one to grow and develop while still allowing them to be a kid and enjoying “kid stuff.”
It is natural for younger children to want the same privileges as their older siblings, but that doesn’t mean that they should just get them. On the other end of the spectrum, is it not fair to withhold those privileges from the older children because you don’t want the younger ones to have them yet.
Yes, different treatment is going to result in undesirable tantrums; but taking easy street to “the same across the board” is setting someone up for failure and no parent wants that to responsible for their child’s lack of maturity or lack of ability to function appropriately.
This doesn’t just apply to sleep, though. Exposure to content in movies, video games, television show, books ... Letting the elementary school child crash the high schoolers sleepover because “they just want to be included,” is almost guaranteed to expose them to things they are too young for — because teenagers don’t necessarily feel like filtering for a little kid during their down time with their friends, so they won’t.
With the school year looming ever nearer, it’s time for my annual gauge on sleep so I can help establish a school year routine that is going to best serve the kiddos in my home. They are constantly changing, so it’s time to make sure that their needs are being met — even if they don’t necessarily like it.