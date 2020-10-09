Second Amendment resolution
In January, Tim Barry of Fergus Falls introduced a resolution to the commissioners which intended to insure that if the state of Minnesota attempted by legislation to take away any of our Second Amendment rights, our county would not allocate any funds to enforce that. The commissioners spoke in favor of it, stating they were gun-owners, hunters, etc. Then they decided they needed to look into the wording further, check with what other counties were doing, etc., so it was sent to a committee.
I don’t know if anyone was actually assigned to that committee, because after an initial committee update, further attempts to get committee updates, move it along, etc., have been unsuccessful. After Barry introduced this resolution in Otter Tail County, other Minnesota counties picked it up and very quickly passed it. All we are asking is an assurance by this resolution, that the commissioners intend to honor the Constitution, which they have already sworn to uphold.
Recycling of agricultural plastic
In January of this year, agricultural businesses were notified about a plan to recycle the plastic they use in their farming operations, such as the plastic used to cover silage or hay bales. They were given containers and told the plastic would be picked up on a regular basis.
This plan went through several failed attempts, not necessarily anyone’s fault, but now the farmers are wondering if they must move those overfilled containers inside for the winter. Chris McConn, solid waste director, has assured me they can get their containers emptied, but it is not automatic, you have to call to schedule a pickup. According to the website, the phone number to call for the main office is 218-998-8950.
Perham to Pelican Trail – Highway 34 portion
At the commissioners’ meeting on Tuesday, Oct. 6, although it was not on the agenda, Commissioner Betty Murphy fortunately asked Chuck Grotte, the county engineer, about any progress on the Highway 34 project. I had noticed that there was a Nov. 4 bid opening for the project listed in future events. However, two weeks ago I had some communication from people along this portion of the trail asking about the possibility of electing a more conservative commissioner, who would listen to the people about this troublesome trail.
Then late last week I called the Bernauers, who have a business along that proposed bike trail, to ask them for any updates on the trail. They said there had been no communication since their Zoom meeting with the district court judge who said she thought it was possible a recreational trail did not rise to the level of using eminent domain. She wanted to consider that for two months, but they had not received any update on her decision. Mrs. Bernauer had also checked with a relative along the route and their family had not received any updates either. Mrs. Bernauer says they have received no phone calls, no mail, no in person visits and she had seen nothing in the newspaper. She has even called the lawyer, Mr. Bigwood’s office, on three occasions, which she recorded by date, and has not heard back from that office.
I also know of another business who has hired several lawyers to protest this portion of the trail, so you can see that when Grotte said no one had protested the proceeding forward of the trail, I found that impossible to believe. That is, if those people had been given proper notice of how to make that protest. Grotte sent me a communication from the judge dated July 22, which does indeed say she has now given the people who protested at the July 2 Zoom meeting 60 days to present evidence supporting their protests. So is it possible the district court dropped the ball, and did not send that notice to the landowners?
I will continue to investigate this, and will ask the commissioners to delay the bid opening until the landowners can have the 60 days they were supposed to have, or perhaps I will find they were notified, but didn’t understand it. If anyone can assist me in this investigation by providing any pertinent facts or concerns, please contact me by text or phone at 218-234-1162. I do know there are over 100 people along this entire trail route, who are adamantly opposed to the trail. It would be a shame if they were not allowed to protest it properly simply due to some kind of miscommunication from the court.
Commissioner meetings during the pandemic
Right now all the commissioner meetings go live on their YouTube channel titled Otter Tail County MN. However, if you go to the “Visit Channel” and scroll through the topics to “Past live streams” you will only find one titled “UofM Septic & Well Homeowner Class.” The meeting livestreams are all deleted after they take place. Why?
The committee meetings, which are also public information, are not recorded on YouTube at all. But if you want an audio recording of a commissioner meeting or a committee meeting, contact Tara, the administrative specialist, at tbakken@co.ottertail.mn.us, and she will be happy to send it to you. Please don’t assume that if you read the minutes of the meetings, you will have the whole picture, because you won’t. Minutes are a record of motions, etc., and won’t contain all that is said and done. The very thing you might be interested in, if you see a meeting, or listen to the recording afterward, might not be covered in the minutes at all.
Marcia Huddleston is the deputy chair of the Otter Tail County Republicans.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.