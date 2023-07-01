There are certain truths that are universal, but unspoken. They are numerous - all around us. So numerous they couldn’t fit into one column. (Watch for part two coming soon.) Often, these truths aren’t even recognized. They are so universal - so clear and obvious to us - that we've stopped seeing them. Or maybe we never were aware of them at all.
Either way, they are there.
And when pointed out - when outed - most of us catch our breath, or giggle, or maybe both and think, “Yes, of course, why didn’t I see that before?”
They are the little things. The big things. All universal. All true.
Universal truth number 252: When you are vacuuming and an errant dust bunny refuses to become refuse so you bend over to pick it up and then toss it back onto the floor just to give the vacuum one more chance to do its job.
Number 91: When you push the kitchen garbage down one more time (for the third time today) to fit in one more item - okay maybe two more items, just to avoid emptying the garbage.
Number 134: One morning I woke to find they (whomever they are) had changed the font on my phone. Probably something to do with settings, but what do I know about settings? The new font was much too fat and I was completely discombobulated until I figured out how to change it back to the correct typeface. (I give myself a C+ for semi-mastery of the settings in this case.) Universal truth: don’t mess with my phone.
Numbers 57 and 32: When we sleep, temperature is important and imperative. When we are cold, we pull the covers up to our chin. When we wake up hot in the middle of the night, we do not do the obvious and pull the covers back. Instead, we stick one leg (and only one) outside the covers in a gesture that has worked to decrease body temperature for generations.
If the leg out trick isn’t enough to bring us to comfort city, we flip the pillow in order to get to the cool side. It works every time.
Number 23: The fact that coffee smells better than it tastes.
Number nine: The song that dominated the top 40 during your high school years will forever be your music. Am I right?
Number 10: The last few universal truths have touched on the five human senses, which are sight, hearing touch, smell and taste. Each of the last four are (or seem to be) heightened when we close our eyes and shut out the sight factor. Music rings clearer. A shoulder massage is heightened with one's eyes closed. Foods taste and smell better or more foul - as the case may be.
Number eight: The stars always look lovely on a clear night - if you take the time to see them.
Number 15: Exercise was invented to replace what people used to do naturally.
Number two: We all look up at the same moon.
Number 59: Most people have a favorite color. Just ask. (Turquoise.)
Number one: A sunrise and sunset are magical, miraculous even, – from wherever you witness them. From every state. Every country. Every window. Every day. Every night. Take one in as soon as you can find time. No, make time.
Number 4: Busy is an illusion, so don’t say you don’t have time. You do.
You know you do, and if you don’t know. Take it from me, you do. I promise.
Jill Pertler is an award-winning syndicated columnist, published playwright and author. Don’t miss a slice; follow the Slices of Life page on Facebook.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone