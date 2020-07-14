One of the silver linings to come out of cloudy COVID-19 days was an increase in pet adoptions! As people were forced to stay home, many decided they finally had time to train and care for a new dog or cat and others were reaching out for companionship and comfort. At one point, the HSOTC shelter had only three cats and one dog as guests! Wow! Wouldn’t it be awesome to see this all-year long?
As the world returns to some sense of normalcy and lives get busy again, we are concerned, however, that animal “surrenders” will increase.
Pets can add so much love and energy to a home but they are not “temporary” so when considering adoption, please ask yourself the following questions: 1. “Why do I want a dog or cat?” 2. “Do I have time for them?” 3. “Can I afford their food and regular veterinary care and grooming?” 4. “Am I prepared for problems the dog may cause with chewing or house training?” 5. “Am I allowed to have a pet where I live and will the neighbors support one?” 6. “Am I able to give the dog adequate exercise, time and love?” 6. “Who would care for my pet when I am away from home? And lastly, 7. “Am I prepared to keep and fully care for a dog or cat for his/her lifetime?”
At the HSOTC, we ask these questions and have a thorough screening process to ensure the fur babies we adopt out are not returned to a shelter again. We hope that people don’t come in looking for a “bargain” or to get anything in return. Rescue to give, to love, and to save a life. Ultimately, we believe your rescue animal will reward you in ways you never imagined.
I am also sad to report that while shelter adoptions increased during the pandemic, so did the online advertising and breeding of puppy mill dogs and cats. Although we would all like to pretend they don’t exist, puppy/kitten mills are everywhere, including right here in Otter Tail County. Animals are suffering in a quiet outbuilding near you with no affection, no couch to sleep on, no idea what a normal life is. Puppy mill pups are sold in pet stores or to unsuspecting customers online and when adult dogs are no longer “useful,” they are surrendered.
They are unhealthy, traumatized, not socialized and difficult to rehabilitate. There are actually 53 documented irresponsible breeding operations in Minnesota alone.
Go to bailingoutbenji.com for more information.
Please do thorough research and know exactly where your pets come from. Help us break the cycle of mistreatment and abuse of animals and unleash hope.
