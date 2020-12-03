On Monday evening, Nov. 23, the Otter Tail County Board of Commissioners held a public hearing for the Otter Tail County Long-Range Strategic Plan. In a recorded presentation on the OTC YouTube channel from November 2019, Steph from SRF Consulting Group stated of the plan “most importantly, it’s the citizens’ or residents’ plan, and it’s built from community engagement.”
That’s not entirely true. I believe the worksheets, surveys, questions, open house activities, etc., elicited directed responses rather than concerns brought up by the participants, for the most part. Unfortunately some of those ideas could only be implemented by taking away personal property rights, costing a lot of money, or were not even within the realm of government involvement.
Some object to this plan because it uses key words and phrases from the U.N. Agenda 21, also known as the 17 Sustainable Development Goals, Global Goals, OneMN, Agenda 21, Agenda 2030, etc. I’m not saying all the points in these U.N. plans are bad, but the end objective is global control by the use of socialism, according to research done by my friend Cathy Colling of Fergus Falls. She says these plans push for government control of everything, including land, water and all things grown or produced on farms. If global governance is not the intent of this plan, the U.N. words and phrases should be removed from this document.
To illustrate government control of private land, here are three random examples of proposed regulations or programs in this long-range plan:
1. “The development of regulations or an ordinance to manage animal unit sites within the county. This ordinance would specifically target the densities, setbacks, and dimensional standards for all animal units within the county.” Why? Don’t we have procedures already to handle this if it becomes a problem? Why do we want to regulate them all?
2. “County-Wide Zoning Description: The development of a zoning ordinance that applies to all areas within the county’s jurisdiction. This ordinance would define allowed uses and dimensional standards. Townships could continue to utilize their own zoning ordinance if desired, though the regulations must be as strict or stricter.” What about the uses and dimensions that exist there now? I can’t imagine the time, money, and number of extra employees this would take! Don’t fix what isn’t broken!
3. “Explore policies or initiatives to implement a ‘percent for arts’ requirement in community projects.” Looks like every community project would have to spend a certain percent on the arts. Seems to me we should be grateful for community projects and not place regulations on them.
A lot of work went into this plan by the public, county employees and the consulting firm. Notices of meetings, meetings, surveys and worksheets, research, online and in-person involvement. The result was this 228 page plan which so far has cost OTC $170,507.84 paid to the consulting firm, plus incidental expenses for all the meetings, etc., with more costs in the future. Did the commissioners realize it would cost this much when they commissioned this plan.
West Central Initiative already had a similar plan online. I asked my friend Craig Winters to review the WCI plan as it was taking me awhile to get through OTC’s plan. He states: “I went over the WCI long-range report (which actually covers Greater Minnesota). It addresses what needs to be addressed: the encouragement of economic growth by developing infrastructure and encouraging people to actually come here and work. It mentioned that they see an actual decline in population in Greater Minnesota. While at the time (2016) it may have been true, with the current issues I could see a population increase with people wanting to get out of large urban areas. It is also a nice and concise 16-page report, not the monstrosity OTC produced. It appears to be centered around a five- year plan of SMART goals and they give percentages (typically 5%) of increases by 2021. This is certainly more believable than the pie-in-the-sky ideas of the OTC report which provides no path or timeline to what they want to achieve.”
I found the DevelopMN Plan, a comprehensive development strategy by West Central Initiative, had objectives very similar to the objectives in OTC’s plan, which is 228 pages long, and has way too many typos for something that cost as much as it did. As mentioned by Winters, this WCI plan uses a familiar tool, SMART goals, for its various objectives. Goals are specific, measurable, attainable, realistic, and time related.
I asked Greg Smith, from northern Minnesota, what he thought of this plan. To summarize, he stated that plans like these say their goals are to bring people and jobs to the area. This will happen naturally as city life becomes more and more difficult. We do not need the government to spend untold time and our tax money to build their idea of a future. Left to our own devices, desire for a better life, and capitalism, will provide us with our needs.
This plan, in my opinion, is unsustainable. It would need to be divided into departments, with some overlap. Then probably one to three people would need to be hired in each department to prioritize, do more research, begin and continue implementation, track progress or lack of it, find someone to enforce new regulations, and meanwhile continue on to the next priority. There would also need to be a high-level employee to track all the projects. Meanwhile we have roads in poor shape, and high-water trouble that has been worked on for years with little progress! If the OTC commissioners would stop wasting time and money, maybe we could come up with solutions for the real needs of our county.
Marcia Huddleston is the deputy chair of the Otter Tail County Republicans.
