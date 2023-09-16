There’s a chill in the air, and pumpkin spice isn’t limited to lattés. The Fergus Falls liquor stores see a significant rotation in product popularity as long summer days give way to crisp fall days and football games. The summer seltzers and ready-to-drink options give way to robust red wines, Oktoberfest beers, whiskeys/bourbons and cordials.
Fergus Falls owns and operates the two liquor stores in town – the “west” store and the “downtown” location. We’ve had a municipal liquor store since 1959 when the downtown store opened. Just 20 years ago the west store opened. The liquor stores employ twenty people, many who are part-time.
The Fergus Falls west liquor store has the largest selection of products in western Minnesota, drawing customers from lakes country to the interstate and beyond. During special events (like the WISSOTA 100) and holidays, the liquor stores are particularly busy. The stores offer more than 3,000 varieties of wine, over 1,500 types of beer and more than 2,700 types of liquor! Looking for the perfect wine pairing to go with a meal? Staff is happy to make recommendations. And if the store doesn’t carry a specific product, customers are invited to request a special order.
On Nov. 9, the fifth annual Fall Sampling takes place. This year it will be held at the Bigwood Event Center from 4-8 p.m. Hundreds of varieties of liquor, beer and wine will be available to try. Food trucks will be on site too. Admission is $30 and tickets are available at the door and at both liquor stores. Safety is our highest priority and only 21+ customers will be allowed. Plan a safe ride home with a sober cab, designated driver or stay on-site at an area hotel. In-store sales that day include 20 percent off liquor and wine and 10 percent off beer so it will be a great time to stock up on your favorites!
Customers who can’t make it on the 9th are invited to take advantage of ongoing in-store specials: Every Tuesday is senior and military discount day, and in-store tastings take place most Thursday afternoons in the west liquor store.
The liquor stores see 400,000 customers annually and sales have increased steadily, consistently exceeding projections. A significant portion of the liquor store profits are transferred to the city’s general fund, which helps to reduce the tax levy. In addition, the proceeds are used to fund projects including youth programs, park improvements and other city amenities.
With Minnesota’s entry into THC products, please note that the liquor store does not sell THC-infused beverages. As the state and city develop ordinances and guidelines for this new industry, we will keep people informed. Please check the liquor store’s Facebook page or the city’s website for events and information.
