Today is Dec. 1. I turned the calendar and now it begins. Typically, the day after Thanksgiving, known to many as Black Friday, is the traditional day to break out the decorations, tear the house apart, and introduce Christmas with all its glory to home and family. It was a day of hard work and excitement. Historically I had the day off and it was “get it done today or don’t get it done at all.” This year we were out of town so it didn’t happen on Black Friday. But today it began in earnest as I put out the Christmas tablecloth and bedspreads. Soon the tree decorations will creep from their hiding place and find their way to the bare tree that has been sitting in the corner since early November. (Why it’s there in the first place is a whole other story.) However, today my thoughts go to the movies, old and older, that we watch every year during the Christmas season. Let’s take a backward glance at classic Christmas films and pause for a moment to consider what is your favorite Christmas flick? What was your favorite as a child? Answer these questions before reading on. Are you ready? So, here goes …
Most years I can’t wait for the holiday season to start watching Christmas movies because I have so many favorites. We have renamed many of our favorite sappy Christmas productions: the tractor movie, the dr. movie, etc. One friend told me her family can’t have Christmas without watching “It’s a Wonderful Life.” My grandkids voted hands down their favorite is “Elf” which I, by the way, have never seen. FYI, “Elf” is the family movie that will be shown behind the treatment center after the tree lighting and fireworks this weekend to celebrate the Over the River Holiday Festival. A Center for the Arts is hosting a radio broadcast of “It’s a Wonderful Life” at 2:30 p.m. prior to the tree lighting event. I’m looking forward to listening to the performance. But I digress …
When I was a child, the two classic Christmas movies were “It’s a Wonderful Life” and “White Christmas.” I don’t remember the first movie, but I recall watching “White Christmas” on our new color television when I was about 10 years old. I didn’t care too much about the movie, but I liked the opening scene with the soldiers and the closing scene with the Christmas tree, Santa and snow. (The movie is much more enjoyable today when I actually understand the story, or at least I think I do.) The movies we stopped the clock for were “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer” and “Frosty the Snowman.” Give me those two movies and I was ready for Christmas. Being not allowed to watch them, for whatever reason, would result in major pouting on my part.
As an adult, I loved the Christmas segment of “Little Women, Special Edition” with Winona Ryder. They chose to give their precious Christmas dinner to the poor. I was deeply touched by that scene and wondered if I would ever be that generous. I also enjoyed “The Santa Clause” with Tim Allen but didn’t like its sequel. One of my longtime favorites because it starts with Thanksgiving and is often the first movie on the holiday agenda is “Miracle on 34th Street” which first came out in 1955 and is on the list of the three most popular Christmas classics of all time. “It’s a Wonderful Life,” 1946, known as the “Ultimate Christmas Classic,” became immensely popular in the mid-‘70s when it was aired on television for 20 consecutive years due to a lapse in its copyright. This unfortunate event catapulted the movie to classic status.
One of my long-standing favorites is the 1985 feature, “One Magic Christmas.” Maybe I liked it because I could relate to the busy mom, which would have described my life at that time. Our copy was lost long ago, so I probably haven’t seen it in 30 years. Today I learned it’s a Disney movie and can be purchased online for $14.95. Would I still like it? I wonder?
I asked Eric what his favorite Christmas movie was and he responded that as kids they (Eric and his four siblings), like me, watched “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer” and “Frosty the Snowman,” but his favorite, hands down is “The Holiday” which we both enjoy. Last night we launched the Christmas season with my personal favorite Christmas production: the 1995 VHS movie “While You Were Sleeping.” Both of these movies take place at Christmas but aren’t very “Christmassy.” They are, however, wonderfully romantic comedies which make me laugh and put me in a festive spirit.
A few other popular Christmas specials include: “Home Alone,” which terrified me that my son would try some of those very dangerous bad guy traps on his sisters, “Santa Claus: The Movie,” and “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation,” which I have never watched, but after writing this column I may have to watch it just on principle.
This year is indeed different from any Christmas in my 65 years of history. One I will never forget, but also one that gives most families more time than ever to enjoy Christmas movies together. What are your favorites? What new potential classics have you seen? I look forward to hearing from you. Enjoy the season with a good Christmas movie.
Sue Wilken is a lifelong resident of Fergus Falls. Her column appears in the weekend edition.
