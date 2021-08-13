In 2008 I graduated from the University of North Dakota with an undergraduate degree in theatre arts and a beautiful Norwegian girlfriend. So, naturally, I followed my Norwegian girlfriend home to Bergen, Norway. We settled and started our life together, and if there is one thing I’ve learned about Norwegians living up here near the Arctic Circle it is this: Norwegians take summer vacation very seriously.
Here among the fjords, summer vacation is considered a human right. Every summer the country shuts down for six to eight weeks in July and August as workers collect their vacation pay and hit the roads in campers or take flights to choice destinations around Europe and Asia. And when I say the country shuts down, I mean it basically closes. Growing up in rural North Dakota, my family didn’t take vacations. Of course, we had the occasional family get-togethers in Iowa or we visited Grandma in Bismarck for a few days. We’d take the odd weekend trip down to “the farm” to see Grandma and Grandpa, but we never packed our bags and headed to Disneyland.
For me, summer vacations were those chances to see the family we never had the chance to see regularly. It was, therefore, somewhat of a culture shock to hear my wife’s family discussing their summer plans to drink wine in Tuscany, or go visit the beaches in southern Greece. These vacations are serious business!
In recent years, COVID-19 has disrupted the normal routines. As many vacation destinations were red listed, Norwegians were forced to vacation a bit closer to home, and most banded together to do their social duty. I think that many Norwegians are rediscovering the beauty their home country has to offer. Personally, I like this change of pace as I get to discover the beauty of Norway right along with them.
Joseph Mack, born and raised in North Dakota, resides in Bergen, Norway with his wife and two children, returning to the U.S. to visit family and friends as he is able.
