We were visiting grandkids last week, one of whom has a birthday on Feb. 14. She was so excited about her birthday and Valentine’s Day that she had Valentine cards made before the end of January. For an eight-year-old, that’s a whale of a long time to wait for the big day to arrive. Before we left for the evening, she gave me two Valentine cards. One was homemade, the other was purchased but required some construction on the part of the child. As you can imagine, grandma was deeply touched.
Do you remember Valentine’s Day at school when you were young? I recall looking forward to it with the same excitement as my granddaughter. A week or two before the big event, mom would come home with simple Valentine cards. A package for me and one for my brother. We would wade through the collection of cards and pick out the best and the worst ones. Favorite cards were assigned to my friends that I played with the most. The very best “boy card” would go to the boy I liked. The worst card in the assortment would be assigned to the boy in class that I liked the least. The remaining cards would go randomly to the rest of my friends in the class. The rule at school was: if you brought Valentine’s cards to class, you had to bring one for everyone. I recall some of my friends came to school with elaborate valentine cards with suckers attached, and others had pretty, homemade cards. Steve and I were happy mom bought packaged cards. It was enough work for us to print all the names. (In those days teachers sent a list of names of everyone in the class so no one was left out.)
Did you have a Valentine mailbox in your classroom? In the lower grades the teacher provided a mailbox constructed of cardboard and decorated with red paper and white doily paper hearts. Most years it was a regular decorated cardboard box, but I remember one year our teacher presented one shaped like a rural mailbox. In the upper grades we made our own personal boxes. I remember decorating an oatmeal box for my valentines. It was a big deal because I wasn’t very creative. Nevertheless, I could wrangle a scissor and cut pink and red hearts!
By Junior High Valentine’s Day was less exciting, although I did receive fun cards from some of my closest friends. However, when I was 15, I had a boyfriend. He had a job and a little spending money. For Valentine’s Day he bought me a pretty card, a box of candy and a dozen red roses! Receiving flowers made me feel like “Queen for a Day.” Over the years I have had numerous romantic Valentine’s gifts, but that year was the first and most memorable. Ah, young love! So romantic … Remember those days? In case you wonder, I kept a scrapbook in high school, and yes, the pictures are there.
I remember when my kids were in school. For grade school we purchased Valentines to give to classmates, and yes, there was one for each member of the class. We never made them from scratch. As a working mom with three kids, I bought the cards and gave them to the kids, hoping they could handle the names by themselves. I’m sure there was more involved, but sadly, those days are a clouded memory.
Remember Take Five, the gas on Pebble Lake Road? They used to get fresh Maine lobsters for Valentine’s Day. You could order them in advance. During my single days, the kids either working or off to college so a couple friends and I decided to host our own Valentine dinner for three. I ordered three lobsters. I learned you put the live lobster in boiling water. OK, so here goes. The gentleman of our threesome hid in the living room because he didn’t want to see them die or hear them scream! There was no such drama and the lobster was delicious.
When Eric and I celebrated our first Valentine’s Day together, he was down with the flu but had ordered lobster from Take Five. Since he was ill, I went to pick them up. When I returned, he was all dressed up! I quickly changed clothes to coordinate with his suit. The next thing I knew, there was a knock at the door and four formally dressed gentlemen entered our small living room and sang love songs in four-part harmony. Swoon … OK, so when I said the roses and candy were the most romantic Valentine’s gift ever, I might have been wrong. As a member of the Barbershop Harmony Society, Eric had arranged for the quartet to sing for me! The following year, Eric joined them as they sang for me at Don Pablo’s on Valentine's evening. Another year they arrived at Café 116, where my Bible study group met. The gallant gentlemen entertained the entire café.
I’m sure you have treasured Valentine memories as well. Why not take your own journey down memory lane and have fun recalling some of the highlights of the holiday. You will be surprised as you ponder your memories how many things will come to mind that you thought you had forgotten. Enjoy the journey and have a Happy Valentine’s Day.