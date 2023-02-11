We were visiting grandkids last week, one of whom has a birthday on Feb. 14. She was so excited about her birthday and Valentine’s Day that she had Valentine cards made before the end of January. For an eight-year-old, that’s a whale of a long time to wait for the big day to arrive. Before we left for the evening, she gave me two Valentine cards. One was homemade, the other was purchased but required some construction on the part of the child. As you can imagine, grandma was deeply touched.



