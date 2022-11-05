Veterans Day is Nov. 11, most people know that as the day we honor all veterans of military service. Some know it as a day we do not have school or mail service. Veterans Day as we presently know it started in 1954 but its roots are much deeper. World War I fighting ceased when an armistice of hostilities between Allied nations and Germany went into effect on the eleventh hour of the eleventh day of the eleventh month. For that reason November 11, 1918 is regarded as “the war to end all wars.”
President Wilson proclaimed November 11 as the first Armistice Day in 1919. The original concept for the celebration was for a day observed with parades and public meetings and a brief suspension of business beginning at 11 a.m. Before this proclamation was made, twenty seven of our States had already declared November 11 to be a legal holiday. Armistice Day was primarily a day set aside to honor World War I veterans. Then in 1954, at the urging of veterans’ organizations, President Eisenhower changed the name from Armistice Day to Veterans Day and November 11 became a day to honor American Veterans of all wars.
Today, Veterans Day continues to be observed on November 11 to help preserve the historical significance of the date. In our opinion we should do more to honor our veterans for their patriotism and willingness to serve and protect our freedoms. Please help honor veterans by thanking them and remember that our country would not be what it is today without the service of our military veterans.
