Veterans Day is Wednesday, Nov. 11, most people know that as the day we honor all veterans of military service. Some know it as a day we do not have school or mail service. Veterans Day as we presently know it started in 1954 but its roots are much deeper. World War I fighting ceased when an armistice of hostilities between Allied nations and Germany went into effect on the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month. For that reason Nov. 11, 1918, is regarded as “the war to end all wars.”
Woodrow Wilson proclaimed Nov. 11 as the first Armistice Day in 1919. The original concept for the celebration was for a day observed with parades and public meetings and a brief suspension of business beginning at 11 a.m. Before this proclamation was made, 27 of our states had already declared November 11 to be a legal holiday. Armistice Day was primarily a day set aside to honor World War I veterans. Then in 1954, at the urging of veterans’ organizations, President Dwight Eisenhower changed the name from Armistice Day to Veterans Day and Nov. 11 became a day to honor all American military veterans.
Today, Veterans Day continues to be observed on Nov. 11 to help preserve the historical significance of the date. In my opinion we should do more to honor our veterans for their patriotism and willingness to serve and protect our freedoms. Please help honor veterans by thanking them and remember that our country would not be what it is today without the service of our military veterans.
Ken Harty is the publisher of The Fergus Falls Daily Journal.
