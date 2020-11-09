Veterans of all ages live in and around Fergus Falls. How does a man or woman become a veteran? Simply put a person becomes a veteran after they have served on active duty in the military, as a weekend warrior in the Reserves or the National Guard and have been separated, discharged or retired.
Nov. 11 is celebrated in the U.S. as Veterans Day, to honor the men and women, enlisted or commissioned, who served and defended our country, to keep it free from enemies, foreign and domestic, so that we can continue to have the freedom we have enjoyed since 1776.
Who are these veterans? The oldest are World War II veterans. LeRoy Quernemoen and Clarence Paulson are two I know who are still present and accounted for. Several years ago, our Noon Rotary Club had all the veterans in the club stand to be recognized. Eleven of us stood up, including WWII vets Rodney Ebersviller and Mike Wollen. Other WWII vets that I know of in Rotary were Bob Allison, Ed and Kal Larson. Merald Enstad was a Kiwanian. He was their international president in the ’70s. There may still be some WWII vets at the Fergus Falls Veterans Home. Seven in my immediate family served in WWII.
The Fergus Falls Veterans Home takes great care of veterans and their spouses when they are unable to care for themselves. Fergus Falls also has the VFW (Veterans of Foreign Wars) and the American Legion (Post 30) that serve veterans, their families and the community with wonderful dinners.
In years past, on Nov. 11 you generally had to wait in line at Applebee’s restaurant because they honor veterans and active duty military personnel with a free meal. Unfortunately, in 2020, with the COVID-19 crisis continuing to drag on Applebee’s is unable to have that kind of open house to honor the military.
In the midst of the opioid crisis, there are veterans falling through the cracks, some are even homeless. Fergus Falls could easily spend some of the designated money for the old Regional Treatment Center to refurbish it, turn it or part of it into a temporary home for these unfortunate veterans to recover in. They need to get their pride back, retrain them if necessary. Give them the opportunity to become an active part of the community like those noted above and many others who are still serving or retired in Fergus Falls and the surrounding area.
Many thanks to the Daily Journal for including a flag in the obituary of the person who was a veteran.
Federally, the military has a number of branches. The Army, Navy, Marines, Coast Guard, Air Force and the latest branch, the Space Force. The president is the commander-in-chief.
Each branch of the federal military has two components; active duty and reserves.
Active duty personnel are on duty 24/7/365. With 20 years of service to their country, active duty personnel can retire with a full pension and health benefits. On retirement they become veterans.
Reserves. Reservists drill one weekend per month and have annual training for two weeks. The rest of the time drilling reservists are at their regular civilian job. Time wise, three years in the reserves equals one year on active duty. With 20 years of service to their country, reservists can retire. On retirement they too become veterans. At age 60, they start collecting their pension and health benefits.
Every state has a reserve unit called the National Guard. The Minnesota Army National Guard has staff members who are on active duty. They support the National Guard members who drill monthly and have two-week annual training. On retirement they too become veterans and get pensions and health benefits accordingly. Their commander-in-chief is the governor of the state.
Wallace R. Cole
Fergus Falls
