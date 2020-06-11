When I was in grade school, what we now call elementary school, I had a friend named Olivia. What a wonderful name. If your name is as common as Susan, you will obviously love an uncommon name like Olivia. She was cute, popular and knew how to dance. Livy, as we called her, had long brown hair that was so straight she didn’t need to iron it. Long straight hair was the “in” thing in the ‘60s. My friend had the best notebooks, pens, pencils and erasers. They were colorful and professional looking. She had pencil cases and markers. I thought she was the cat’s pajamas. She wasn’t rich, it’s just that her dad worked at Victor Lundeen’s. Ah, yes, “The Quality Shop.”
What I didn’t know then, but do know now, is that my friend Olivia and I shared a Scandinavian heritage. Her great-grandfather, Lars Erick Lundeen, emigrated from Sweden in 1862. (My grandfather emigrated from Norway in 1901.) Erick, as he was called, immigrated to America to see if it was a good place to live. Landing in Fergus Falls, he found work in the paper mill, and later began hauling logs from Maplewood to town for M. J. Corliss. Like many immigrants, he sent money back to the old country to pay passage for the love of his life, Miss Emma Hallman. She arrived in Quebec and took the train to Fergus Falls where the lovers were married in September 1863. The couple remained in Fergus Falls and raised five children, the youngest has become a household name in town, that is Victor Lundeen.
Victor, like many young men in those days, attended school only through eighth grade. His mother read to the family every evening and young Victor naturally developed a sense of what made for good reading. In time that acuity transformed into an interest in good writing. As his interest grew, Victor enjoyed the Chicago Ledger and Saturday Blade, weekly papers with cartoons. His interest in printing became apparent early on and he had his own hand press. After graduating from eighth grade, he took a trip to Fargo and as he walked the streets of the city decided to visit the Minneapolis Tribune agent. The agent in a fit of frustration told young Lundeen, “Printing is a hell of a business. For $250 I’d sell the whole damn outfit.” Having been saving for quite some time, the young entrepreneur, on the spur of some inner feeling, struck a bargain with the disgruntled printer and the die was cast.
Can you imagine his parents’ reaction when he returned home announcing he had just purchased a printing press? At 15 years of age! Either he was a child prodigy, or children grew up much faster in those days. I think maybe a little of both. At any rate, Victor arranged to have his printing press shipped via rail to Fergus Falls where he rented a small space in the back corner of a clothing store on South Cascade Street. On April 10, 1914, Victor Lundeen, a young entrepreneur of 15 or 16, opened a printing shop in Fergus Falls that is still in business today!When I went to Lundeen’s to gather information for this story, Paul Lundeen proudly showed me the photo of his grandfather with the original press in 1914. He pointed out that the upper tray held capital letters (uppercase) and the lower tray held small letters (lowercase). I learned something new! As he studied typography and advertising, Victor added stationery, books and office supplies and furniture to the business. Within five years, he needed to enlarge his space.
The great cyclone of June 22, 1919, did not hit Victor’s business and he continued with his plans to open a new, permanent store at 126 W. Lincoln Ave. The building has the original name in leaded glass on the store facade, “The Quality Shop.” We are so accustomed to the words on the building that we don’t actually see it. The invitation to the open house stated, “You are cordially invited to attend the opening of The Quality Shop at 126 W. Lincoln Avenue West on Monday, December 8TH, 1919. — VICTOR LUNDEEN & CO.” In 1920, the “Lundeen’s Printers Stationers” sign was installed and continues to serve as a beacon and landmark in Fergus Falls today.
Always a family enterprise, Victor’s brothers Ed and Bill became salesmen for the business, traveling throughout Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota. His sister, Hilma helped him establish the book, stationery and gift shop as it opened in 1919. Although Victor Lundeen Company incorporated in 1972, the family still served on the board of directors as well as in the store. The company currently employs more than 25 people who are still treated like family. In fact, my mother worked for Lundeen’s for several years. Many of her co-workers remained dear friends throughout her life.
As the Director of A Place To Belong, I found myself across the street in Lundeen’s store to order flyers, signs, time cards and miscellaneous office supplies. I found they were friendly, helpful, and treated me like family. As I visit with Buzz or Paul, I often think of my childhood friend Olivia, who had the best pens, pencils and notebooks in class. Victor Lundeen Company, among the oldest businesses in town. The Quality Shop.
Sue Wilken is a lifelong resident of Fergus Falls. Her column appears in the weekend edition.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.