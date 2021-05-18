Last week, I spent almost the entire week in Las Vegas. I went there with several other people from Otter Tail County to participate in the USBC Open, a national bowling tournament held annually. The trip is usually relaxing and it is nice to see different cities and bowl on more challenging lanes.
I arrived on Sunday, May 9 and was prepared to catch some of the sights of the city before my team and I actually had to bowl. While I knew that I would experience much of the nightlife and see the city lit up, what I wasn’t ready to see was the amount of homeless people who were all over Las Vegas Boulevard.
Two years ago, I traveled to Las Vegas for the exact same tournament but I never really noticed those less fortunate in such an abundance. But this year, each block that I walked from my hotel toward the center of the action saw one to two homeless people. It also wasn’t very appealing that the road was under construction, and according to my taxi driver, had been since right before COVID. This meant that the typical four-lane road was mostly two-lane and clogged.
I am not here to besmirch the city itself, but noticing the amount of people lying on the pavement in 90-plus degree weather, sleeping and looking worse for wear, left a mark on my psyche. Some of the people were without shirts, shoes and had backpacks with what little belongings they had. I didn’t know their stories or how they ended up like that, but seeing another human struggling as such made me want to help.
According to the National Alliance to End Homelessness, there are an estimated 553,742 people experiencing homelessness (2017) on a given night. This boils down to 17 people per 10,000. In Nevada, it was estimated that 7,169 (2018) people were homeless according to Continuums of Care. Comparatively, Minnesota had an estimated 7,977 people.
The organization also stated that about 34% of homeless people lived in a place not meant for human habitation such as a street or abandoned building. With the statistics being four years old, I assume that the pandemic and loss of jobs due to the coronavirus may have put more people in dire straits.
According to security.org, who did a recent study on the state of homelessness, the number of homeless people has increased each of the past four years. By the group’s study, Minnesota ranks 16th, while Nevada is ninth. While diving into even more statistics, I couldn’t believe that Duluth (212.1 per 10,000) wasn’t that far behind Las Vegas (228.6).
I know that there are homeless in Otter Tail County. It may not be prevalant like it was for me in Las Vegas but it does exist.
There are plenty of ways to help out those in need including contributing through clothing, in-kind services, household items or goods; advocating for the homeless and organizations that help them; volunteering at a shelter, assisting in job training or organizing an event at a shelter; lastly, educate others about homelessness. Locally, you can donate to organizations such as the food shelf or Salvation Army.
We have all been through tough spots in our lives and to help other human beings out when they are down on their luck can be one of the most rewarding feelings you can experience.
Zach Stich is the managing editor at the Fergus Falls Daily Journal.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.