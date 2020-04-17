With sports shuttered for the foreseeable future, sports fans have been hardpressed to find things to discuss other than replays of games on TV. While area residents should be talking about NHL playoff hockey, the start of the MLB season and their upcoming plans for the state’s fishing opener, the coronavirus pandemic has left us in our homes reenacting great feats on the court, field, rink or diamond. But there is one event that captures millions of viewers each year despite no actual sport being played — the NFL draft.
For fans of the Minnesota Vikings, the 2020 NFL draft is one that will put the team in motion down the road — to either ruin or victory.
After trading away star wide receiver Stefon Diggs to the Buffalo Bills, the Vikings sit with two first-round draft picks, No. 22 and 25. The team has also had to make some hard decisions due to cap restrictions including cutting Xavier Rhodes, Linval Joseph and Josh Kline, not resigning Trae Waynes, Jayron Kearse, Mackenzie Alexander, Andrew Sendejo and Laquon Treadwell (not that the later was hard), and have held on to Anthony Harris with a franchise tag. An argument could be made that the team lost seven starters from the 2019 team and are in the throes of a rebuild.
Before we dive into the draft, the Vikings are in what general managers would call a retooling (a way of saying “we aren’t blowing it up”). Signing Kirk Cousins to an extension seems to show that GM Rick Spielman will likely stay, and maybe even head coach Mike Zimmer if the season goes sideways. The signing of Michael Pierce also signals that the Vikings brass like Zimmer’s defense as the former Baltimore Raven should step in for the spot left by Joseph.
So with 12 picks in this year’s draft, let’s take a look at some players the Vikings could target.
As many know, the offensive line has been the Achilles heel of the Vikings for several years. According to a few draft sources, the Vikings have spoken to three offensive tackles in Iowa’s Tristin Wirfs, Houston’s Josh Jones and Louisville’s Mekhi Becton but Jones may be the only tackle there at No. 22. Wirfs is considered a plug and play starter and is scheme diverse. Becton is someone that can overwhelm defensive players in both the run and pass game, and has a very high ceiling. Jones is someone with natural skills and athletic ability that fits the Vikings zone run scheme.
In the cornerback market (Zimmer’s favorite store to shop), LSU’s Kristian Fulton, Florida’s C.J. Henderson and TCU’s Jeff Gladney. Fulton is a prototypical press-man corner and could be a top-10 defensive back, but he does not grade out to a Day 1 starter. Henderson looks like he could step on the field opening day as his coverage skills are amazing. But what he has in the pass game is balanced out in his run support as he struggled to defend the ground game. Gladney is described as “scrappy, tough and physical,” all things a Zimmer defense looks for. There are not many flaws in his game but some added muscle seems to be the overall need.
Projection
To be honest, I don’t see the Vikings keeping the second pick (probably trading No. 22) and I envision them trading it for a high second-rounder and future picks. I think the 25th pick will be used on a player like Gladney as the Vikings are down three corners from last season and have two undrafted players as the second and third options in Holton Hill and Krys Boyd.
For all the needs the Vikings have, I think that there is more in the works. The draft is deep at wide receiver and extra picks will allow the team to replenish the receiving corps, while defensive line and secondary will also be addressed. Personally, I would like the Vikings to trade Harris for a second-round pick and draft Antoine Winfield Jr. out of the University of Minnesota.
Outside of a few names, the offensive line in the draft class are not getting great looks. According to most prognosticators, interior offensive linemen (one of the team’s weak points) are not in high demand this year and many of the tackles coming out of college are projected to be NFL guards. I believe that the Vikings’ plans at offensive line are dictated on where they see Riley Rieff fitting in. I predict the rumored trade for Washington tackle Trent Williams will happen and that Rieff will be traded or released.
With several positions to fill, the Vikings must hit on at least three starters in the draft or the season could end up sideways very quickly.
Zach Stich is the managing editor of The Fergus Falls Daily Journal.
