Coronavirus. The entire world is affected by its onset and rapid spread. We hear it all. It’s in the news, on the internet, in conversations at the store, it is everywhere. Countries are shutting down their tourism, schools are closed, conferences cancelled, and people are being quarantined, I don’t mean to make light of the disease, on the contrary, I believe we need to do everything we can to prevent its spread, but I think people are overly fearful due to media hype. It’s a huge worldwide crisis that is encroaching every aspect of life and business. I hope the crisis passes soon. However, the economic implications will recover slowly, and probably last much longer than the disease itself. I find it interesting that many more people die of influenza every year, but maybe because it’s not global, or maybe it’s because it happens every year and therefore it’s not sensational, we hear little of it in the news. All this talk about the virus has brought to mind the illnesses we had as children. Many of them have become rare in the United States. But they were alive and unwell in yesteryear.
When I was a kid, if we woke up feeling sick, mom would take our temperature. If we had no temp and were not throwing up, she would say, “Get cleaned up and eat breakfast, you’ll feel better,” and we went to school. However, sometimes, especially if we were acting punky the previous evening, we would be relegated to staying home. I would hear, “You look peaked,” or “your eyes are glassy” or “do you feel sick? You look pale.” A fever was a slam dunk, no questions asked, you are staying home. If I was sick enough to stay in bed all day, which rarely happened, Mom would cancel work and stay home with me.
I had every illness common to kids in the ’50s and ’60s caught, but I don’t remember the illnesses of early childhood. My mom shared those stories when my own children became ill. My earliest memorable malady was chicken pox when I was 5. I don’t remember feeling sick. However, my brother had them two weeks prior and we shared everything. My dad had been away for two weeks and because I was sick, I couldn’t go along to welcome him home. I cried and obediently went to the neighbors. The neighbor lady made me sleep with my socks on! Never heard of anything so weird in my whole life (I was 5!). A few days later, the pox were gone, and my brother and I were fighting happily.
My brother got the mumps. It was a big deal. His neck was all swollen, he was miserable. There was ongoing discussion that it was good that he got it at 6. I never understood the big deal about that, but mom said grownups get much sicker. Guess that would be bad. I never got the mumps; it was the only childhood disease I dodged. The doctor said I most likely had a light case and never got sick, because as I say, my brother and I shared everything.
I do remember getting the measles. I caught every kind of measles known to man, or so it seemed. It may have been roseola, or a rash from something else, who knows? We didn’t go to the doctor unless it was serious. I clearly remember having German measles. I had to stay home from everything for a week. I was told it was bad for pregnant women and babies and I needed to stay away from everyone. I only felt sick for a short time, then just had to stay home. Grandma brought me an activity book and I colored and worked the mazes and dot to dot. It was almost enough fun to justify being sick😊. Mom stayed home until I was over the hump, then she went to work and called me every hour or so. I had a library book home from school, so I read “The Wizard of Oz” and made a fort in my bed by pinning my blankets to the back of my headboard. The book and fort kept me entertained until my recovery was complete.
Every family handles illness differently. My husband always had a bucket with him. I can still tell when he’s feeling tough because a 5 quart ice cream bucket comes out of storage even before I hear him complain. At my house mom lined our beds with bath towels which could easily be replaced if we couldn’t make it to the bathroom. With the bathroom right next to my bedroom, I pretty much put my hand over our mouth and ran for dear life to the toilet. Usually I made it.
We recovered from every malady we encountered, but most of those illnesses have been eradicated if kids get vaccinated. No more mumps, German measles, and red measles. Chicken pox is rare, and we rarely hear of scarlet fever ( which Mom and her siblings suffered with) or polio, which has been 97% eradicated in the U.S. Even influenza, which still kills people, is not the deadly disease of the past. The childhood diseases of today are basically hand, foot and mouth disease, colds and the flu. Oh yeah, there are many other diseases, and they are much more serious, but I am talking about childhood illnesses that almost everyone gets. You know what I mean.
As I look back at maladies of my day, I am thankful for the excellent health care we have now and am confident the current crisis with which we are all preoccupied will become a story for the history books. Hopefully sooner than later.
Sue Wilken is a lifelong resident of Fergus Falls. Her column appears on Thursday.
