Rebecca and Nancy

Rebecca Petersen, left, and Nancy Valentine at the Kaddatz Galleries

 Submitted

I’m impressed by the array of artistic endeavors in Fergus Falls. Certainly, the Kaddatz Galleries at 111 West Lincoln Avenue is one near the top of the list. I reached out to Nancy Valentine, the executive director, and she referred me to Rebecca Petersen, the current vice chair, who was part of a dedicated team that got Kaddatz Galleries up and running.



Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?