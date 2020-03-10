Mary Worner, who plays piano at the church I attend, told me about a group she belongs to, the Piano Salon. Presently, there are eight pianists who get together every two months to play for each other. More accurately, I should say they put on a recital. As I sat in the chapel of the PioneerCare Center (their meeting place that Friday night) I was deeply moved by this unique musical experience.
Granted, I probably shouldn’t be writing about music, since my background is meager. I recall playing rhythm sticks in my early years at country school and graduating to tonette in fourth grade. And in eighth grade at a Halloween social, I did sing a capella “Some Enchanted Evening” from the musical “South Pacific,” doing my best imitation of Ezio Pinza. I went on right after three second-graders sang, “Twinkle, Twinkle, Little Star.” But that’s about it for my musical credentials.
Sorry for the digression–back to the Piano Salon. Yvonne Hanley, the group’s coordinator, told me the original meeting was January 28, 1999. She added, “We get together and play what we are working on, not necessarily recital quality – simply to share good music and experience playing in front of others.” She took lessons on the piano in grade school, mostly to learn music, so she could play an instrument in the Carlisle Band. She told me, “Every year I would quit piano lessons right before the recital, because I was so fearful of recitals. Then in the fall I would start lessons again.”
As I listened to the other members play, I was struck by the range of experience and ability. Let me start with Tim and Kathy Peil from Vergas. Tim, a retired math professor, took lessons for three years in elementary and junior high school, but gave it up until he started again six years ago. He told me, “Shortly after, I joined the salon and have been motivated to work on more challenging songs.” He certainly has. He did a great job on Beethoven’s “Moonlight Sonata.”
Kathy had no piano experience, but she told me she played clarinet in band for five years in elementary and junior high school. As I watched her play, I noticed the changing expressions on her face. There was deep concentration in her eyes, as they moved from the music to her fingers and the keys. She shook her head slightly, when she noticed a glitch, and there was a look of satisfaction and relief when she finished the piece.
Contrast that to watching and listening to Dr. Kevin Priebe, a concert pianist who is a professor of music at the Minnesota State Community and Technical College in Fergus Falls. He played four short classical pieces with no music. I was blown away by his gusto when the score called for it and the soft sounds that reminded me of gently falling snowflakes. Another member, Rebecca Davis, is also a concert pianist, who has performed all over the world. Unfortunately, she was not able to play that night, do to a recent finger injury.
After the recital, we gathered for a potluck meal. Gloria Ronning told me, “I started playing the piano in third grade and have been playing mostly as an accompanist my whole life. I love playing in this group. It challenges me to learn and play new pieces, and we give each other encouragement and support.”
Maryjane Westra showed up in her pirate costume to promote a Razzle Dazzle 2020 production at the Art Center, titled “Having the Time of Our Lives.” She has been a part of the Salon for just over a year and really enjoys the experience, because it helps her focus on playing. She admitted, “I’m not the caliber of most of the other pianists at the Salon, so I practice until I can play the music backwards, forwards, and upside down. I try to push myself to memorize my piece.”
Mary Worner pretty much summed it up. “We not only share a range of musical abilities in this group, we also have different interests, which each of us respect. However, there is an unwritten rule when it comes to potluck conversation, we only discuss music. Most importantly, we encourage each other.” So, for this musical novice, it was a rewarding, educational experience. And once again, I was reminded of all the talented people we have in the Fergus Falls area.
Ozzie Tollefson lives near Phelps Mill and is the author of “Mr. Teacher.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.