I had just turned 79 in August of 2015, when I did an hour of stand-up comedy to raise money for the Valley View Park in Pennsylvania, near where I lived at the time. They were renovating an old outdoor theater and needed contributions. I had retired after 48 years in education, and enjoyed doing volunteer projects to help folks raise money. It made me feel good to give something back to my community. Frankly, I think we need more of that.
Take a look at the photo. Yes, that’s me playing Bucky Pronghorn, a Southern redneck who had settled in Pennsylvania to enjoy hunting, fishing, whittling and drinking Yuengling beer. My friend Ed Conover did the opening act. He played his guitar and sang popular songs from the ‘50s and ‘60s. Dave Williams, the director of the Valley View Park, had suggested we create a show for an audience of mostly older people.
So I made up a story about old Bucky courting a girlfriend, back when he was 49 and Tina was 29. They ended up getting married and everything worked out OK until years passed, and that 20-year age difference became a problem. By the time Bucky hit 70, he was slowing down, but Tina was 50 and frisky.
You notice in the photo that Bucky is holding his black cowboy hat. Bucky is telling the audience how he first met Tina. It went something like this: “I was driving home after work, and it was hotter than blazes! There was a lake on the way home, so I decided to pull over and take a swim, just to cool off. There was no one around, so I stripped down, left my clothes in the pickup, and went skinny dipping.
“Bless my soul, that water felt cool and dandy! I was out in the middle of the lake, floating on my back, when I heard some laughing coming from the shore. I rolled over and, son of a gun, there were a couple of teenage boys climbing into my pickup. I yelled at them, ‘Hey, get out of my pickup, you rascals!’ Just then I heard the engine crank up and the buggers drove off. Holy, jumpin’ jackrabbits! I had left the keys in the pickup! Now what was I gonna do? I was a naked, lonely man crawling ashore.
“I started walking down the road, and holy cow! Here comes a car! I jumped into the ditch, so they wouldn’t see me naked. I started struggled my way through some weeds and sticker bushes, before I came to a woods. And there I found a cowboy hat. Well, at least I had something to cover my privates.
“I made it out of the woods and into someone’s backyard. Good deal! I needed a phone to call the police. Then I saw a lovely lady in a lawn chair sunning herself. As I approached her (buck naked with my hat over my privates) she started laughing her head off. So I said, ‘If you were a lady, you wouldn’t be laughing.’ And she was quick to reply, ‘If you were a gentleman, you’d tip your hat!’ And that was the lady who would become my bride.”
So that was the opening scene of my stand-up. Great memories of helping folks raise money. We need more volunteers today, as the gap between the rich and poor has widened. I helped those Pennsylvania folks renovate their outdoor theater by doing something I love to do: making people laugh. You betcha!
Ozzie Tollefson is the author of “Mr. Teacher” and lives near Phelps Mill.