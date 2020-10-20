Recently I watched CBS “60 MINUTES” about the climate science behind our country’s wildfires and powerful storms (Oct. 4 broadcast). If you missed it, you can google this 13-minute segment. It’s interesting, eye-opening, and at the same time, hopeful, that we can solve our climate crisis.
Positive things are even happening in our area! Today I wrote a thank-you note to Ottertail Minn-Dakota Coaches for their willingness to write a grant toward the possible purchase of an electric school bus. I also wrote to Congressman Collin Peterson thanking him for supporting the recent passage of the Clean Economy Jobs and Innovation Act in the House on Sept. 25. And I wrote a third letter to a group of students at the Fergus Falls High School who are partnering with Otter Tail Power in the goal of building a solar farm on the rooftop of a school building.
If you are a kindred spirit with concerns about global warming, please consider joining our local CCL chapter (Citizens Climate Lobby). It doesn’t matter if you are Republican or Democrat - we are a bipartisan organization that meets once a month at the library (in person or via Zoom).
There are many important issues to frame our choices in voting this fall. Climate change is the number one consideration for me. Please keep our planet in mind at the polls.
Dee Johnson
Underwood
