So here’s my question to the 90% of Republicans in Congress who are either not acknowledging election results or refuting them completely, and the 70% of Republicans who think the presidential election was fraudulent.
Don’t you think this fraudulent thing is a bit random?
Voter fraud certainly happens. In fact, I found three sample cases in Minnesota, as follows:
• Max Sanders, a student at the University of Minnesota, was charged with bribery, treating, and solicitation after offering to sell his vote to the highest bidder on eBay. Offering to buy or sell a vote is a felony under an 1893 Minnesota law. He was sentenced to 50 hours community service. The charges will be dismissed if he completes his community service within six months.
• Shawn Marie Kaarbo, of Barnum, pleaded guilty to voting while ineligible. She certified that she was eligible to vote and subsequently voted in the 2012 general election, despite the fact that she was on probation for a felony assault charge at the time and was not legally permitted to vote. She was sentenced to one year of confinement, which was stayed for two years, and she was required to complete 40 hours of community service.
• Elve Williamson was charged with knowingly voting while ineligible to vote and registering an ineligible voter. He pleaded guilty to voting while ineligible, and the other charge was dismissed. He was sentenced to one year in prison (364 days of which were stayed for two years), two years of probation and a $3,000 fine (of which $2,900 was stayed for two years).
I was trying to think about how I would commit voter fraud. I guess the easy way would be to accumulate a bunch of mail-in ballots, go onto Otter Tail County tax records to find names of people who live here, fill in their names in the mail-in ballots and do my best fake signatures on them. Oh, and I would have to do a ton of research to make sure I selected people who hadn’t voted in many years.
If I were to do that, I would have to make sure that I only voted against Donald Trump and not any other Republicans. After all, the Republicans actually picked up a seat in the House, including, of course, our own District 7, where Michelle Fischbach defeated Collin Peterson.
If I could do 1,000 of those, that would be a significant number of votes. Keep in mind that the people I listed above were caught for illegally voting just once. At 1,000 illegal votes, it seems pretty likely that I would get caught.
Let’s say I could do 1,000 of those, 100 per day for 10 days. Then, in pyramid scheme style I could get 10 of my friends to do the same. That makes 10,000 votes.
That is not enough to overturn the election results in any of the swing states. Arizona was the closest state, with Biden winning by 10,457 votes.
And by the way, what is the benefit to voting illegally 1,000 times? Considering the amount of work involved and the risk of imprisonment, someone would have to pay me millions of dollars to do it.
Which brings up the evidence thing.
Only residents who are registered can vote. Election officials are likely to check my fake signature with the signature of the registered voter. Even if you could see and copy the signatures, it isn’t likely they would match. There also would be the question of why I would be receiving a multi-million dollar check from, say, the Democratic National Committee.
Republicans, of course, will point to the conspiracy theory. Everyone is in on this thing, right? The voter fraud is a coordinated effort to make sure that Biden wins in only the key swing states and that all of the evidence has been covered up.
So that’s one theory. The other is that voters in metro areas, who make up the majority of the population, had no time for Trump and his narcissistic ways, and voted for Biden instead. And while Trump had plenty of rural citizens who voted for him, they just weren’t enough to overcome the vote from the cities and suburbs.
Occam’s razor is defined as the simplest of competing theories be preferred to the more complex.
To those Republicans who believe in the election conspiracy theories: my theory is simple. How’s yours these days?
Joel Myhre is a Fergus Falls resident.
