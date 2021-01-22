Election vote tabulations in Otter Tail County (OTC) in November 2020 were secure and free of irregularities, says OTC Auditor-Treasurer Wayne Stein. That’s good news for county residents.
Approximately 9,100 absentee ballots were requested through the mail by county residents.
“Some of the ballots we mailed out were returned using our dropbox or hand delivered to our counter,” Stein said. “I don’t recall any that I would label as irregular.”
He said there are always a few ballots that his office receives through the mail, noting that voters forgot to sign them. There was a process in place to notify the voter of the missing information and for the voter to correct that problem.
Stein said OTC has four mail ballot precincts. They are the cities of Urbank, Rothsay, Oscar Township (which includes Carlisle) and Western Township (southwest of Orwell Dam).
“The ballots for these mail ballot precincts are mailed to registered voters within the precincts automatically,” Stein said. “They do not need to apply.”
Individuals from outside those precincts seeking absentee ballots apply in person at the county auditor-treasurer office. Other options include applying by mail, emailing or faxing the county office or accessing the Minnesota secretary of state’s website.
Stein said the vote tabulation process is very similar for those who request ballots and those in the four precincts who automatically receive ballots through the mail.
In 2018, Otter Tail County obtained a voting equipment grant totaling $169,070 from the state of Minnesota to update existing precinct-based equipment. Matching dollars were required in order to complete the project, paid for by county taxpayers through the annual levy.
Three years ago our county obtained a precinct-based ballot scanner (vote tabulator) that combines the flexibility and efficiency of digital-imaging technology.
Poll pads can be used to see whether county residents have already voted with mail ballots. The poll pad information also can be used to direct voters to their correct polling places if they are in the wrong locations.
Stein said that, when all was said and done, the total dollar amount for these voting system upgrades for Otter Tail County totaled $466,940.
We all want secure elections, free of irregularities. It’s good that county taxpayers were willing to pay the price to ensure voting system integrity.
Still stunned by U.S. Capitol desecration
I’m still stunned by the Jan. 6 desecration of the U.S. Capitol building in Washington, D.C. The word desecration was previously used by conservative journalist and TV political analyst David Brooks.
I have visited the U.S. Capitol building on four occasions, each time being in awe of this historic building referred to as “the people’s house.”
In 1957 our family visited the U.S. Capitol while staying at the home of my mother’s sister and family in nearby Arlington, Virginia. My uncle worked for the U.S. Coast Guard office in Washington, D.C.
One day we were in the visitor’s gallery in the U.S. Senate chamber.
Most days the presiding officer is the vice president, who in 1957 was Richard Nixon. On this particular day, Nixon was out of town. Taking his place and presiding over the Senate was a young senator from Massachusetts, John F. Kennedy.
The other day my cousin Claire, part of the family we visited in 1957, asked, “How on earth did you remember that?”
I reminded her that the previous year, 1956, was the first time I watched both political conventions on black and white television.
That year the Democratic presidential nominee, Adlai Stevenson, allowed the convention delegates to select the vice-presidential nominee. The delegates selected Estes Kefauver of Tennessee over JFK.
This, however, set the stage for Kennedy to seek the Democratic presidential nomination in 1960.
I never thought I’d see the day when the U.S. Capitol building would be desecrated. Let’s hope and pray this never happens again.
Tom Hintgen is a longtime Daily Journal columnist. His column appears in the Weekend Edition.
