Spring has sprung, hence this “spring edition” of Lake Country Living. And due to the warming weather, you may have noticed that sections of your social media feed, email inbox and favorite magazines are filling up with messages about “getting in shape” for the spring and summer months and the associated warm weather clothing.
First of all, the warmer temps are inviting me to put down my phone and disregard these messages. But they also remind me that spring could be a great time of year to start a fresh exercise routine and take our movement (whatever it may be) outdoors!
During my high school years, I was an avid runner. I was an athlete and played soccer for my varsity high school team as well as for a traveling team. I ran and ran and ran, and I loved going for runs outside.
But, as I’ve gotten older, even as I’m still in my 20s, my knees have begun speaking to me and my ankles have started to complain. I’ve thought to myself … is running really the best form of exercise for me?
I’ve decided that the most important and effective form of exercise for me, and anyone else for that matter, is the one you enjoy most. In addition to that, I find it effective if it’s a form of exercise that I can incorporate into my every day schedule.
For me, this is walking. It’s not uncommon for me to go on three or four walks a day when the weather is nice. So, yes, my running shoes have turned into my walking shoes, and I’m okay with that.
I’m so looking forward to spring, as the various benefits of my daily walks are harder to accomplish when the roads are thick with ice and covered in snow — not to mention the miserable temperatures. I’m ready to slip on my shoes and jaunt down my favorite path again, sans snow.
Walking is healthy for our bodies in so many different ways. Not only have I discovered that walking most certainly acts as an effective workout, but it could actually be one of the best forms of exercise for our bodies. To me, it’s like the workout world’s version of a superfood.
In some cultures, walking is a way of life. Regular walks to the market, to the garden, from place to place and enjoyable walks with friends are commonplace. And walking is often associated with a longer life-span.
In addition to walking being a common form of exercise for people who live long and healthy lives, walking also touts proven mental health benefits.
The Anxiety and Depression Association of America lists walking as very effective in helping relieve feelings of stress and anxiety, and even noted that some psychologists suggest that a 10-minute walk may be just as good as a 45-minute workout in relieving feelings of stress, anxiety and depression.
If you still need another reason to put on those walking shoes, a study done by Stanford University actually proved that walking boosts creative inspiration both during and right after a walk. How cool is that?
With all of the benefits associated with walking, I’m feeling better than ever lacing up my tennis shoes and hitting the sidewalk — and you can too!
Happy walking!
For more articles like this one, pick up the spring edition of Lake Country Living magazine. Available now!