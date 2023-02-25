Many baby boomers remember riding the rails on passenger trains close to Pebble Lake and Swan Lake, southeast of Fergus Falls, until rail passenger service ended in 1971. This was along the train route from Fergus Falls to the Twin Cities.
Today, the rails are no longer in place but the route remains as part of the Central Lakes Trail. I think about those passenger train days when walking our dogs Maggie, a nine-year-old golden retriever, and Patches, a three-year-old blue heeler, along the Central Lakes Trail.
James J. Hill led the way for construction of the Great Northern railway system, from the Twin Cities to Seattle, from 1889 to 1893. The rail line was the culmination of Hill’s dream.
Hill did much of the rail route planning himself, traveling over proposed routes on horseback. He was known as the “Empire Builder” which today is an Amtrak passenger train in honor of Hill.
When walking along the train route, a person is amazed at how much work was involved in filling in low spots or advancing through hills in order to place the rails. It was hand labor and limited earth-moving equipment in the late 1880s and early 1890s.
Just before 9 a.m. each morning, at the Great Northern railway station in Fergus Falls during the 1950s and 1960s, passengers waited to board the Red River train heading eastward to the Twin Cities, with stops along the way.
The official boarding time just north of downtown Fergus Falls was 9:12 a.m.
The train began its journey at 6:30 a.m. in Grand Forks. After stopping in Hillsboro, the train reached Fargo at 8:01 a.m. After a stop in Barnesville, the next train stop was in Fergus Falls.
Heading eastward, passengers in the train passed along the north side of Pebble Lake and near Swan Lake on its journey to Alexandria where the arrival time was 10:01 a.m. There were two more stops, at Sauk Centre and St. Cloud, before the train arrived in Minneapolis at 12:35 p.m.
For those departing the train in Minneapolis, it was only a walk of about three blocks to downtown.
People could board the train for the return trip to Fergus Falls, starting at 4:55 p.m. To many, it was perfect timing, with the opportunity to purchase an evening meal in the Red River train’s dining car.
Heading west, the train reached St. Cloud at 6:08 p.m. After departing Alexandria at 7:24 p.m., the train passed by Pelican Lake near Ashby and Pebble Lake a short while later. In 1971, the last year of train passenger service, the Red River arrived in Fergus Falls at 8:18 p.m.
Camilo Pascual, Twins baseball star
The spring of 1961 was an exciting time for Minnesota sports fans with the inaugural year of the Minnesota Twins baseball team. The franchise, under the Griffith family, had previously been located in Washington, D.C.
One of my all-time favorite Twins, pitcher Camilo Pascual, came to Minnesota from the Washington Senators who became the Twins. To this day many of us still have great memories of seeing Pascual at the old Metropolitan Stadium in Bloomington, just south of the Twin Cities.
Cuban native Camilo had one of the best curveballs in the American League. He played with the Twins in the 1965 World Series, won by the Los Angeles Dodgers. Pascual also was a good hitter, when pitchers batted in those days.
Pascual played in the Major Leagues with the Washington Senators/Minnesota Twins from 1954 through 1966. He still is among the Senators/Twins all-time wins leaders (5th with 145 victories) and third in strikeouts (1,885).
The righthander, playing with other star players such as sluggers Harmon Killebrew and Bob Allison, had a 21-11 record in 1962 and 21-9 pitching record in 1963. Pascual had 18 complete games in each of those seasons.
Today Pascual, 89, resides in Miami, Florida.