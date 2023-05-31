Dry gravel was making its way to the surface of the road upon which I trod. Better than the snow laden mush that had recently disappeared from the six months of snow we’d been buried in was the thought protruding. The sun poked its way from behind the clouds only for a time before the light showers helped melt the few remaining piles of snow.
I was alone with my thoughts as the words from Genesis entered in. “He created,” reverberated deeply within as I looked at the rocks, dust, soil, trees, sky and all that was in sight. I imagined Adam walking down a path alone for a season and wondered what he felt. Did he know he was one of a kind? Was he feeling lonely? As he watched the animals with their families, was he wishing he had one, too?
Perhaps God read his mind because within short order, this next line explains what God did. “In the image of God He created them; male and female He created them.”
First came one and then the other. I couldn’t help but wonder if that first male felt all alone upon this earth. But then again, I suppose he knew no different. I mean after all, he had all of the animals, plants, and birds in the air to keep him company. And as far as prototypes go, the apple doesn’t fall too far from the tree as I know many a man who loves the out-of-doors just like Adam. I know many women do too, but they hadn’t arrived on the scene as of yet – thus my reference.
When Eve did come along and took him down a path he’d never been down, temptation and all was soon within reach. Reach they did, but you know the story so I need not repeat it.
I will say though – they did stay together. As rough as it was, nobody pointed the finger to the extent of wanting to oust the other out the door without one another. I suppose they didn’t really have a choice in the matter, but still, they remained together as they were sent on down the road.
And down that road they conceived a couple of kids. Suddenly, Adam went from the quiet of nature, to a union with a wife, to a “household” of kids. When the fighting ensued between their kiddos, it must have been heartache like none other. I mean after all, what do you do? No manuals, no scripts and each road traveled was a first. There was no list of counselors or life coaches to offer clarity of mind in order to bring peace of mind. In fact, the only choice any of them had was to keep on going.
And so, too, must we – we gotta keep on going – even when times get tough.
Like Adam and Eve we, too, are able. It’s encouraging to read Deut. 31:8. “The Lord himself goes before you and will be with you; he will never leave you nor forsake you. Do not be afraid, do not be discouraged.”
