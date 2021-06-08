On Sunday, I celebrated 12 years of marriage to my wife, Claire. We spent it like most couples who have been married for over a decade with kids, driving back from St. Paul after visiting family and trying to escape high temperatures from the early summer heat wave.
While not the most exciting way to spend an anniversary, it was nice as we had plenty of time to talk on the ride and did not get into any arguments. For the most part, I would say it was probably our third best anniversary of the 12.
Looking it up now, I discovered that the 12th anniversary, traditionally, is the anniversary of silk or linen. This was representing luxury and comfort. The modern version of this is pearls (I have already bought my wife a pearl necklace and she really isn’t that into jewelry).
Last Friday, we decided to exchange gifts for our anniversary. My wife got me a heated back massager and I, ironically, got her a gift certificate for a massage. You can tell that I am getting old when the first thing on my mind is “Now I can get that kink out of my back” and “I hope this helps with her shoulder pain.”
Anyway, on the ride home I got to thinking about the first time that I (and I say that because my wife claims to have met me before) met my wife. It was in junior college and it was after I had taken a test. I noticed her sitting by herself going through flashcards for the same test, which she was going to have later that day. I decided to make small talk and talk about how the test wasn’t that hard and that she would do great at it. She laughed and asked why I wasn’t in her class anymore. (Quick note: There were three sessions of the class, one at 9 a.m., 10 a.m. and at 2 p.m.) I told her that I decided that with other class options and the fact that I was working, I was going to an early class period as it allowed me to leave the campus before lunch.
She asked if I was planning on going with the class to Europe, which I was, and if I had ever flown on a plane before, which I hadn’t. We shared a few more pleasantries and I let her get back to her studying. A friend of mine asked who she was and I just said it was a girl that was taking the same test I did and I was just making small talk.
I didn’t realize it at the time but that would be my introduction to my future wife. The smiling girl in the gray sweatshirt studying for a test. It really feels like yesterday and I can remember so many things about her and where we were, but I can’t recall what I did after we spoke.
One of the many things that I didn’t realize would happen when I met her is that she would also become my best friend. While I have several friends who are very close to me, she is the only one that I would truly call my best friend. She has been there for me in so many moments of happiness, grief, sadness, elation and continues to love and care for me even if I haven’t always been the best partner.
I know this column has come off a bit sappy, but it is something that I wish others could experience. A companion to walk through life with and enjoy all the moments that get thrown at you.
Summerfest
I am excited to see the return of Summerfest in Fergus Falls. One of the many aspects of working at the Daily Journal is that we usually cover most of the area festivals, which means I get to travel and try different food, see a variety of artwork and experience some great local music.
I will be someone that will head up to the former Regional Treatment Center grounds Friday with the family for a few hours of fun. Two years ago, my son continued to ask to bounce on the trampolines at the festival, while my daughter and I enjoy the good eats.
I am also excited for the fireworks that are going to take place that evening. This is one of the few times that my youngsters get to stay up and enjoy the sky spectacle.
Unfortunately, I will be unable to attend the parade on Saturday, but I know that it will be spectacular.
So, if you are looking for something fun to do this weekend head on up to the RTC grounds and enjoy Fergus Falls’ summer festival.
Zach Stich is the managing editor at the Fergus Falls Daily Journal.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.