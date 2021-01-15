If you’re a Trumpist, it’s not likely you are reading my column anymore. I completely understand. If there’s anything written or spoken that does not fit your views, you simply turn the page, turn the channel or find another website.
That said, as Trump has now been impeached twice, has less than a week in office, and could be banned from running for office again, I’m going to say something to Trumpists that I, again, am sure they’re not going to listen to, but should.
You need to find a better candidate for president.
Because if you really want to be a Republican that would do something to improve the lives of people who live in Fergus Falls and west central Minnesota, you would find a presidential candidate committed to helping small businesses.
The U.S. Small Business Administration counts companies with 1,500 employees or less as small businesses. The general view is that small businesses are those with 500 employees or less.
In Fergus Falls, Lake Region Healthcare has 849 employees, and thus, is considered a large small business. Otter Tail Corporation has about 4,000 employees, of which 370 work in Fergus Falls. It puts them in the category of big business, but certainly on the far lower end.
There are retailers and restaurants like Walmart, McDonald’s and Home Depot that have stores in Fergus Falls, and they certainly are big businesses. But as we have found out due to the closings of many retail stores here, there is little that can be done by government to coax anything good or bad from them.
That includes the federal government. When Congress cut taxes on large corporations a couple years ago, the idea was that they would use the money to build new factories or distribution centers, create jobs and increase compensation for employees. According to the Americans for Tax Fairness website, corporations are spending 154 times as much on stock buybacks as they are on workers’ bonuses and wages.
I’m not saying big businesses are evil. It’s just that they are going to do what they are going to do and anything the government does or doesn’t do, within reason, will not influence when and where they will create new jobs or provide raises to employees.
Where government can lend a hand, however, is in helping small businesses. If I were running as a Republican for office, here’s the thing I would consider:
• Significantly cutting taxes for small businesses. As someone who has worked for some small businesses, the theory that tax cuts could go to create jobs would actually be true. Local businesses who see tax savings are more likely to either expand their business or at least spend the money locally.
• Reduce regulations on small businesses or at least provide resources to help meet regulations. In the case of restaurants, large upfront costs are related to meeting public health requirements. While it’s important to keep the standards, providing funding and other resources to help restaurants meet those standards would go a long way to helping them.
• By private or public means, provide affordable health insurance packages for small businesses to offer their employees. Despite all the rhetoric, the real issue with health insurance is that, unless you’re getting Medicare or Medicaid or work for the government or a large company, health care is essentially unaffordable. If it’s affordable, small businesses would love to offer health insurance, because it means they can attract and retain better employees.
• Lower the minimum wage for small business employers and allow their employees to get government subsidies. That way, small businesses can compete for employees, while at the same time employees can earn enough to live on.
• Provide training subsidies to small businesses. If a small business would like to send an employee to a training program to learn a new skill, the government should pay for it. Large businesses have the resources to pay for such training. Most small businesses do not. Newly skilled employees can mean new products, new production lines and more employees. Employees with unique skills also will get raises, because small businesses can afford to pay them based on productivity and can no longer afford to lose them.
If Republicans want to put their money where their mouth is, particularly those around here, they would ditch the Trumpist rhetoric and focus on solutions that would help people you see everyday.
After all, even if you still support Trump, he truly can’t help you anymore.
Joel Myhre is a resident of Fergus Falls.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
That approach of subsidizing small businesses really heavily is used in Japan. It's not necessarily what we want to have happen here in all economic sectors. It's incompatible with a "small government approach."
Instead, we could just increase taxes on large corporations by profit margin, and create affordable healthcare for all separate from the job you have or don't have. Rural areas could petition for economic opportunity zone funding for places in dire need of small businesses.
We could also regulate... a dirty word, I know... large corporations to create a minimum standard for customers and a fair playing ground, and break up trusts and monoploies, which give large businesses an unfair competitive advantage. We in fact are in a time where we have fewer large businesses controlling more of our retail than ever before. Think Amazon. It has to be broken up, and you can help support small bookshops like Victor Lundeen by shopping at bookshop.org, instead for instance. Anti-trust acts exist because businesses that own say, key suppliers, can easily elbow out competition that need the same suppliers by manipulating prices. Same goes for health insurance: large corporations get lower rates because of larger employee pools. It's an unfair economic advantage. If they in turn own these health insurance companies (that's illegal right there)., then they can skew it even more by overcharging competitors they deem a threat vs other businesses that are not a threat.
This is why businesses that are too large and sprawling have been recognized as a threat to free market capitalism and economic vigor. We are in a strangehold today, with increasing monopsonies (fewer employers), too. Our government has fallen down on the job, and I hope to see that change very quickly. Now, big corporations who are breaking the law will not accept things quietly, so you will see a lot of talk about how bad regulation is and how it will kill your grandma from these corporations. Do not heed it. Look at the economic growth six months later and see how things go.
I do not believe that the private sector is capable of managing money or the same amount of oversight as the government is. I do not favor throwing taxpayer money at private businesses to squander. If people cannot pay people a living wage for the work they do and stay open, it should not be called a business, but rather a nonprofit.
They should be grant money intended to support the arts, and new government jobs to rebuild our infrastructure, All with the appropriate oversights. We have infrastructure out there that are over 80 years old and need upgrading badly. I don't want to fund a shop that sells stuff people don't need when that money could go to roads, bridges, national security, cyberstructure-- real jobs that make a difference to our country and its future.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.