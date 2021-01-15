If you’re a Trumpist, it’s not likely you are reading my column anymore. I completely understand. If there’s anything written or spoken that does not fit your views, you simply turn the page, turn the channel or find another website.

That said, as Trump has now been impeached twice, has less than a week in office, and could be banned from running for office again, I’m going to say something to Trumpists that I, again, am sure they’re not going to listen to, but should.

You need to find a better candidate for president.

Because if you really want to be a Republican that would do something to improve the lives of people who live in Fergus Falls and west central Minnesota, you would find a presidential candidate committed to helping small businesses.

The U.S. Small Business Administration counts companies with 1,500 employees or less as small businesses. The general view is that small businesses are those with 500 employees or less.

In Fergus Falls, Lake Region Healthcare has 849 employees, and thus, is considered a large small business. Otter Tail Corporation has about 4,000 employees, of which 370 work in Fergus Falls. It puts them in the category of big business, but certainly on the far lower end.

There are retailers and restaurants like Walmart, McDonald’s and Home Depot that have stores in Fergus Falls, and they certainly are big businesses. But as we have found out due to the closings of many retail stores here, there is little that can be done by government to coax anything good or bad from them.

That includes the federal government. When Congress cut taxes on large corporations a couple years ago, the idea was that they would use the money to build new factories or distribution centers, create jobs and increase compensation for employees. According to the Americans for Tax Fairness website, corporations are spending 154 times as much on stock buybacks as they are on workers’ bonuses and wages.

I’m not saying big businesses are evil. It’s just that they are going to do what they are going to do and anything the government does or doesn’t do, within reason, will not influence when and where they will create new jobs or provide raises to employees.

Where government can lend a hand, however, is in helping small businesses. If I were running as a Republican for office, here’s the thing I would consider:

• Significantly cutting taxes for small businesses. As someone who has worked for some small businesses, the theory that tax cuts could go to create jobs would actually be true. Local businesses who see tax savings are more likely to either expand their business or at least spend the money locally.

• Reduce regulations on small businesses or at least provide resources to help meet regulations. In the case of restaurants, large upfront costs are related to meeting public health requirements. While it’s important to keep the standards, providing funding and other resources to help restaurants meet those standards would go a long way to helping them.

• By private or public means, provide affordable health insurance packages for small businesses to offer their employees. Despite all the rhetoric, the real issue with health insurance is that, unless you’re getting Medicare or Medicaid or work for the government or a large company, health care is essentially unaffordable. If it’s affordable, small businesses would love to offer health insurance, because it means they can attract and retain better employees.

• Lower the minimum wage for small business employers and allow their employees to get government subsidies. That way, small businesses can compete for employees, while at the same time employees can earn enough to live on.

• Provide training subsidies to small businesses. If a small business would like to send an employee to a training program to learn a new skill, the government should pay for it. Large businesses have the resources to pay for such training. Most small businesses do not. Newly skilled employees can mean new products, new production lines and more employees. Employees with unique skills also will get raises, because small businesses can afford to pay them based on productivity and can no longer afford to lose them.

If Republicans want to put their money where their mouth is, particularly those around here, they would ditch the Trumpist rhetoric and focus on solutions that would help people you see everyday.

After all, even if you still support Trump, he truly can’t help you anymore.

 

Joel Myhre is a resident of Fergus Falls.

