I really was hoping I could write about something or someone besides Donald Trump.
Clearly, it’s not yet time yet to shut off that source.
Frankly, I’m losing the ability to process all of this. I realize that nearly 7,000 residents of Fergus Falls and the nine surrounding townships voted for Trump, far more than the number who voted for Biden. This wasn’t a surprise, of course. Fergus Falls has not voted for a Democrat for president in the 27 years that I have lived here. I couldn’t find the records, but I’m betting you would have to go back to the Franklin Roosevelt era to find a time when Fergus Falls did (and I’m not certain of that either).
I get that the majority of Fergus Falls residents are small-government, low-tax, low-regulation, anti-Abortion, anti-gun control Republicans. I get that, when they fill their ballot out, they simply look for the R oval in every race. I get that their televisions are tuned to Fox, NewsMax and OAN, and that if they could remove channels such as CNN and MSNBC from their lineup, they would.
But all of that said, are you really OK with what Trump has done in the last month?
I mean, if you really believe what Trump says, that the election was stolen, that the ultraliberals have fixed the voting machines, registered to vote as dead people and burned ballots to rig the election in Joe Biden’s favor, I guess how I could see how you are angry.
What if, and let’s call this a hypothetical, Trump has been lying through his teeth? Let’s assume that everything he — and the conservative media who support him — has been saying about the election is not true.
Would you be angry then? I get it, you wanted Trump in office and you’re disappointed. But what if Trump, on that Saturday Nov. 7, 2020 when the media called the election for Biden, had conceded at that point? Or even if he had conceded on Dec. 14, after all of his court challenges had been decided and the electoral college voted? Would you still feel like you were the victim of a rigged system who feels the storming of the Capitol was justified?
I could spend pages trying to debunk Trump’s election claims. But I think this meme that has been circling on social media sums it up:
“So the voters can’t be trusted, the poll workers can’t be trusted, the voting machines can’t be trusted, the media can’t be trusted, Bill Barr can’t be trusted, the guy who was in charge of election security can’t be trusted, the lower courts can’t be trusted, the appellate courts can’t be trusted and the Supreme Court can’t be trusted.
But Donald Trump can be trusted.
Roll that around in your head for about three minutes and realize how incredibly mind-boggingly stupid that sounds.”
I feel I have a lot of friends and acquaintances in Fergus Falls. I know that many of them voted for Trump. And I know that, of those who voted for Trump, there are some out there who believe every anti-liberal claim out there. I assume some even believe the claim that members of the ultra-liberal group Antifa dressed up in MAGA hats, carried Trump signs and stormed the Capitol to make it look like Trumpists did it.
If you still actually believe that, I’m still willing to talk to you. I’ll talk to you about the weather, sports, family, local news and gossip. But don’t even try to talk to me about politics.
For quite a while, I didn’t believe that Democrats had all the right answers and Republicans had all the wrong ones. I knew there were issues where the left had gone too far, and that a conservative approach might be a better one. I, in fact, voted for a Republican governor one year. Even over the last four years, I have been racking my brain trying to come up with a rational explanation as to why people would support Trump.
Not anymore.
Until Republicans are willing to make rational arguments based on actual facts, and not simply get angry based on lies and conspiracy theories, I really have no reason to listen to, respect or trust them anymore.
But I also realize that, if you were cheering in front of your TV while watching the Capitol invasion this week like the Vikings had just won the Super Bowl, you weren’t really looking for my approval, trust or opinion anyway.
Joel Myhre is a resident of Fergus Falls.
