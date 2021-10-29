One of my favorite stores downtown when I was a teen was O’Meara’s. I didn’t always appreciate the business, but it became dear to my heart when I learned they had a wonderful fabric shop in the basement. But I am getting ahead of myself. Here’s the story of O’Meara’s.
E.V. O’Meara emigrated from Ireland to America. After serving his country in World War I, E.V. and his wife Kathleen settled in Fergus Falls and opened O’Meara’s Department Store in 1924. He raised his family in a house on Lake Alice. E.V.’s son, Frank, followed in his father’s footsteps and after the bombing of Pearl Harbor enlisted in the Army Air Force, serving as a flight patrol over Panama to keep the area safe. After further training, Frank became a fighter bomber pilot and served heroically in the European theater. He flew over 40 missions into Germany. When victory was declared, Frank was in Hitler's "Eagles Nest" with his buddies to celebrate! After the war, Frank returned to Fergus Falls and joined his father working at O’Meara’s Department Store, which he eventually owned and operated for 35 years.
All that history was well before my time. I only knew that O’Meara’s was my mom’s favorite place to shop. They had stylish business attire for short women, and Mom was nothing if not short. They also had an excellent shoe department where we could buy good quality shoes. Any girl who was cursed with having to where orthopedic shoes shopped there. As for me, I had bunions on my feet at the ripe old age of 11. It was the one store that had shoes that would support the metal insoles the doctor gave me to keep my feet from getting worse. I hated those insoles. Refused to wear them as a young teen, but common sense won over style by the time I was 18 and most of my shoes came from O’Meara’s.
O’Meara’s was just a few doors down from Arneson-Larson, in the building that is now home to Otter Cove. Previously it was the business office for Great Plains Natural Gas, and after that it housed a law firm. I still enjoy the building, a beautiful storefront in our downtown. At one time a bustling department store, by my day it was a women’s’ clothing store. It did have a shoe department and a fabric department so I suppose it would still be called a department store. A good friend of mine told me her favorite memory of O’Meara’s was the fur coats in the far back of the store. When she visited with her mom she would slip in to the back of the store and pet the coats. As for me, my first real shopping trip to O’Meara’s wasn’t that much fun. Mom took me there to purchase my first bra. A sales lady came in and helped fit the garment to me, getting just the right size. Are you kidding me? I was mortified! After Mom purchased the little unit, I was informed I would have to return in six months for a new size. Just kill me now, I wished I was a boy!
Fast forward a couple years and I found the fabric shop downstairs. They had a variety of lovely excellent quality fabrics. Walking through that department for me was like a kid in a candy shop. I don’t think I was given to drooling, but I certainly could dream. One day I found a bonded wool fabric in turquoise blue, along with a coordinating wool plaid on an off-white background. I fell in love. Perusing the McCall’s pattern book, I found a design for a tailored cape along with a simple dress. O’Meara’s had a wide variety of patterns and I found my size. Zipper, thread, lining material and all I needed was financing. Undeterred, I headed to Mom’s office, and pitched my plan. After a conference with Dad, Mom accompanied me to the store, concerned that the project was too ambitious for a 14-year-old. Nevertheless, she liked my plan and cash rolled my project. That spring, Easter arrived in March. There was still snow on the ground. The ensemble was completed in time and I wore it without an Easter bonnet. I don’t know what happened to the dress, but I wore the cape for many years.
Like all my other shopping, I tended toward the sale rack and as I mentioned earlier, bought many pairs of shoes at O’Meara’s. Because of the fabric shop, I have very fond memories of the store. As I was looking for background information for this story, I enjoyed learning about E.V. O’Meara as well as about Frank, the war hero. I wondered where the Irish name came from. Now the question is answered. What a fascinating history. I also learned much about Frank’s work in the community, which may be a topic for another week. In the meantime, I would like to encourage you to take a backward glance at the various stores that used to be downtown. Share your stories with your family. We have a rich history in Fergus Falls that we should pass on to future generations. I think it would be fun to amble into some of our new stores and share with the proprietor the history of the building, even if it’s something brief and seemingly trivial. There’s nothing like a good story.