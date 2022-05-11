Extreme heat has hit India and Pakistan. April temperatures reached 113 to 120 F. Surface land temperature hit over 140 F (60 C) in some parts. India’s wheat harvest is now shriveled from the heat. The government projects a 6% loss at least. Traders project over 10%.
Staggering numbers of people remain at risk of heatstroke. Hundreds have died already. People are staying cool with two baths a day, frequent water, fans and washing their faces. India is hastily importing coal to generate extra electricity for fans. India has added renewables at a more rapid clip than any other country, increasing solar power eleven-fold in the last five years alone. Still not enough.
“Mean annual global temperature” doesn’t express how extreme things may get. Earth’s surface is mostly ocean, which heats and cools more slowly than land. Coastal climates vary less than temperatures in the continental interior. Therefore we lucky Midwesterners get wild swings of over 120 F around here. For instance, we hit 96.8 degrees last June 4, then swung to minus 27.4 F on January 7. The mean of these extremes? 35.6 degrees.
Fire, of course, gets much hotter. Lignite coal seam fires caused these red hues at the Scoria Point outlook of Theodore Roosevelt National Park. These fires also painted the Southwest similar colors. The U.S. Geological Survey’s National Coal Resources Data System shows that Minnesota lacks coal seams, so is not at risk of these fires.
Coal seam fires burn mostly underground and are very hard to put out; smoke may simply emerge elsewhere due to the size of the seam. Burning Mountain in Australia contains a 6,000 year-old coal seam fire, still ablaze. Germany’s own burning mountain lit up in 1688. Worse, temperatures as low as 95 F can ignite a coal seam already exposed to oxygen. Coal mining has made these fires more frequent. Think how easy it is to strike a sulfur match. Today, sulfur (aka brimstone) is extracted from petroleum and natural gas deposits. These deposits catch ablaze, too. The Darvaza gas crater in Turkmenistan aka “the Gates of Hell” was created when a burning gas field collapsed into a cave in 1971. It still blazes.
Yet coal, natural gas and petroleum are mere if massive remains of ancient forests and animals. Apparently the Earth was far warmer in the past, but how warm?
The Eemian interstadial from 130,000 to 115,000 years ago is the hottest Earth that humanity has experienced. Mean global temperatures were 1 to 2 C (2 to 3.8 F) higher than today. Hippos and lions roamed England. Forests expanded into the Arctic circle, which warmed even more (3.8 to 7.6 F.) The Earth is now warmer than in the last 120,000 years. Our crops are not bred for these temperatures.
The Eemian heat was feeble compared to the Carboniferous, which lasted 60 million years. This age of coal started 358.9 million years ago, long before modern flowering plants, let alone grasses and cereals evolved. Think amphibians, armored fish, ferns, conifers, tree-sized club mosses and the supercontinent Pangaea. Mean temperatures in the early Carboniferous were 11 F higher than recent temperatures (from 1951 to 1980) — for millions of years! Atmospheric carbon dioxide levels were also eight times current levels. Pangaea’s deep interior must have gotten unimaginably hot.
As forests died and piled up over millions of years to form coal and other fossil fuels, average temperatures plummeted to about 12 C (54 F). That’s a bit cooler than today. Carbon dioxide levels dropped to around 400 ppm (parts per million. After that, reptiles colonized land. By the end of the Carboniferous, oxygen levels soared to 35%, powering jumbo dragonflies.
By burning all fossil fuels, we might recreate such heat and carbon dioxide levels — if we don’t sink carbon again as fast as we release it. Excess carbon dioxide also directly affects our bodies and brains. When it rises in our blood, as during exercise, we naturally breathe faster to flush the excess out.
Fresh air outside has a normal carbon dioxide concentration of around 400 -1000 ppm — a surge from the 280 ppm average of pre-industrial times. In enclosed spaces with poor air circulation or ventilation, carbon dioxide levels rise quickly.
One workplace study showed that people scored worse on cognitive exams after many hours of exposure to 1,400+ ppm vs 450 ppm, but recovered after better air. Prolonged exposure to higher levels increases inflammation. Lethal dose is around 40,000 ppm.
Incidentally, masks worn for a few hours won’t cause low oxygen or elevated blood carbon dioxide levels in a healthy adult. Your gas tank is more dangerous than a mask.