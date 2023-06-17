Just about everything these days comes with a warning label. These labels are there to protect us from unknowingly hurting ourselves with whatever product we are trying to use. That is the intent of the label, however, I feel they were put there to protect the manufacturer from being sued after someone injures themselves using their product.
For example, you will see on every lawnmower a label warning us not to put our fingers under the mower while it is running. This probably means someone has done this, sued the company and now each mower has a warning label. Warning labels do not discriminate between smart or dumb people, they are for everyone whether you need it or not. Even a person with half a brain can figure out not to put their fingers under a lawnmower while it is running, however, sometimes a person with half a brain needs money and sees an opportunity to sue. As a result some warning labels have become jokes.
For example, you’re not supposed to use a hair dryer in the shower or while you are sleeping. Sleeping pills come with a warning that they may cause drowsiness and a box of matches warns us that the contents are flammable. We live in a world where warning labels are everywhere and if they’re not there it will be soon. So what do the warning labels really mean? Are they there to protect the consumer or prevent the consumer from suing the manufacturer? The easy answer is probably a little of both. While most people have common sense others may not and might benefit from knowing that they should not use a hair dryer in the shower. Some people are looking for opportunities to sue and the warning label helps defend against lawsuits. Of course, the lawsuits are never about the money, they’re about making sure it does not happen to someone else.
So next time you see a warning label think about why it’s there. I know I do and sometimes it makes me laugh.
