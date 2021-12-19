The 2021 waste audit for the city of Fergus Falls recently took place, and it was a little disappointing. The report sure is eye-opening, and I’m definitely part of the problem.
Regardless of whether you think climate change is happening (I won’t get into that today), we certainly, as a society, take a lot of our resources for granted. And I think we can all agree that we waste … a lot.
The amount of unopened and uneaten food in the trash was incredible. Meanwhile, there are people who are starving.
Unopened, fully packaged holiday decorations were found in the garbage. Meanwhile, there are people without a place to call home. Not to mention the pounds and pounds and pounds of plastic sitting in our oceans.
Plastic waste, paper waste, food waste, clothing waste — not only is it harmful to the environment, it’s embarrassing.
We can do better. I can do better.
Just because we live in a land of plenty doesn’t mean we are incapable of understanding the word “enough.”
Just because we live in a land of plenty doesn’t mean we have to have everything we could ever possibly want.
Until we start taking small steps, portions of our Earth will continue to be destroyed in order to meet the demands of our unnecessary and frivolous lifestyles.
No matter what your beliefs are about climate change, treating our Earth like a giant garbage can shouldn’t be OK with us.
Plastic doesn’t magically decompose and incinerating mountains of wasted, unworn clothing doesn’t “do nothing” to the environment, though it should certainly do something to our conscience. More than that, throwing pounds of food into the garbage is just saddening.
So, one of my New Year’s resolutions for 2022 will be to take small steps to reduce my own waste. Specifically, no more plastic water bottles for me and I will always try to buy secondhand, first.
What steps will you take this year to help care for the earth we live in? Recycle, reuse and reconsider what you actually need. Chances are you are already living in your own land of plenty.
