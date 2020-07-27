So, like many businesses we have meetings. Many of which are productive and are well under an hour. We report to our superior and other departments and get on the same page when it involves what is going on.
While I am a big fan of the “Dilbert” comic strip, I never understood why Dilbert, Wally and the rest of the gang loathed meetings. Corporate America I thought. That is how things get done and plans are made.
But after taking the managing editor job here at the Fergus Falls Daily Journal, I have come to realize that while meetings are important, having one for the sake of having one puts myself and my co-workers in a pit of despair.
In a study done in 2019 by consulting firm Korn Ferry, 51% of professionals stated that they spend too much time in meetings or on calls, limiting their impact at work. A business analyst in an interview with Forbes also mentioned that there are over 50 million meetings going on daily with about 50% productivity coming from those meetings.
While researching my point, several business magazines and columnists brought up the Jeff Bezo’s “two pizzas” mantra. The Amazon owner, apparently, will not go to meetings with more people than two large pizzas can offer a slice (sorry, I got sidetracked thinking about having pizza). Personally, I think if you are headed to a meeting with that many people you are still heading to a meeting with too many.
At my job, the meetings to productivity ratio has increased. Prior to Wick Communications buying our newspaper, two-hour discussions were a common thing. “What type of color should we paint the walls?” “Who is going to head the committee to find the committee for our next lunch?” “If we switched paper towel distributors, I think we can get a quicker, quilted picker-upper, what are your thoughts?” While some of this has been exaggerated, some of it hasn’t.
I usually live by the mantra that if there are more than four people in a meeting there are “too many cooks in the kitchen.” This is usually apparent when a discussion involves one department in a company and each member of the other departments need to chime in with their thoughts.
I understand this is hard for managers to know exactly who to incorporate in meetings. I have left people out of certain meetings before only to discover that they had a significant contribution to the overall project. As managers, you are like a parent — you want to make sure that everyone has heard the plan, so no one can claim they didn’t know.
The nice thing about our current meetings setup is that there is an agenda that is typed out. While we don’t receive the agenda in advance, the publisher has a clear idea of what needs to be discussed at the meeting and where we are going with it. The meeting is also wrapped up within the hour (I think we could still improve, but I am just happy that we are not wasting our day at the conference table).
This was one of the top things mentioned by business insiders. If you have an organized and planned agenda you can increase the productivity at your work.
My personal preference are one-on-one or quick-stop meetings. This allows individuals to drop in their two cents and get back to work. In our newsroom, we conduct meetings like this while we are still working.
For instance, here is what is going on, here is a story idea, who can cover this and when can I expect the story? This maybe takes a combined 20 minutes and we have several smaller conversations between myself and the reporters. Emails are also strong because a quick response can limit the “Minnesota niceties” of office work.
When talking with other department heads or the publisher, I usually try to remain mobile. This limits small talk and helps us get to the point. If we are sitting, it usually becomes a searchfest when looking for examples. I trust other managers on facts and figures in the company and really don’t need the “proof.”
Anyway, I hope that you have found many of your work meetings productive lately. It can be a struggle to get through many of them (especially when the issue does not concern your department). Do your best to make it through and get back to being productive in whatever you are looking to do.
Zach Stich is the managing editor of The Daily Journal.
