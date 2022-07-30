In early June of this year I wrote of the high price of gas and the fact that a gallon of milk was actually cheaper than a gallon of gas. Now I am writing about the gas prices coming down and in most cases you can now find it is again cheaper than a gallon of milk.
According to gasbuddy.com the current price for a gallon of gas in Fergus Falls is $4.10. However, last weekend I was traveling in South Dakota and actually found gas for only $3.99 per gallon (Waubay). At the time (last weekend) Fergus Falls was still at $4.24 per gallon. So I was very excited to fill up the tank in South Dakota.
This made me wonder why the price of gas in Fergus Falls was so much higher than in South Dakota. Could it be because of state gasoline taxes? Maybe, but actually not in this case. The state gasoline tax in Minnesota is 28.5 cents per gallon and the South Dakota tax rate is 28 cents per gallon. I don’t think the half cent tax makes that large of a difference when the variance between the two prices being charged at the pump is 25 cents.
As of this morning the price for a gallon of gas in Wahpeton is $3.99. The North Dakota state tax rate is 23 cents per gallon according to igentax.com. So one could argue that part of the difference between Fergus Falls and Wahpeton gas prices is due to the state tax rate. But not entirely.
In many cases the price shown at the pump is dependent on when the gas in their storage tank was purchased and for how much.
I don’t think our local stations are gouging us by any means, however, it would be nice to keep pace with other gas prices in our region. Any price relief at the pump is welcome!
One day last week I saw something that was in my opinion funny and true. I stopped by one of our local stations to get gas and when I flipped the handle up it revealed a President Biden sticker. He appeared to be pointing up at the gas prices and the caption said “I did that”. I know that the Biden team is blaming most of the high gas prices on the Russian/Ukraine war, however, on day one when he became president he stopped all oil drilling on federal lands and killed the Keystone Pipeline project. Both of these actions are partly to blame for the pain at the pump. And to help fix it he is asking/begging foreign countries to increase their oil production. Why can’t we just drill for our own oil in the United States?
I’ll end this column with a quote by Voltaire who was an 18th century French Enlightenment writer, historian and philosopher who said “common sense is not so common.”
