It seems recently there have been more emergency vehicles coming down Lincoln Avenue trying to get to their destinations as quickly as they can. That’s not a bad thing. The bad part is that it appears some motorists are not aware of what to do when an emergency vehicle is approaching. Just last week I saw a vehicle cross in front of an ambulance. The ambulance had to come to a complete stop. I could not believe my eyes as I watched this vehicle go through the intersection while on a cellphone. First of all, we all know we should not be on the phone while driving and it is now illegal to do so. Second, I wonder what the driver thought the sirens and horns were for. It clearly frustrated me watching this happen which I guess is a good thing because now here I am writing this column to help alert people as to what to do when an emergency vehicle is approaching.
Minnesota state law says that “upon the immediate approach of an authorized emergency vehicle, the driver shall yield the right of way and shall immediately drive to a position parallel to and as close as possible to the right-hand edge or curb of the highway clear of any intersection, and shall stop and remain in this position until the authorized emergency vehicle has passed. If on a one-way roadway, the driver shall drive to the closest edge or curb and stop.”
Failing to take these actions endangers personnel who provide critical and lifesaving services. Fines can exceed $100. Also, if at the time of the incident the driver is not known to the police, the owner or lessee of the vehicle can be issued a citation. Here are a few tips to help make you more aware of oncoming emergency vehicles. First, don’t have the radio in your car turned up so loud that you can’t hear yourself think. This will only make it harder to hear the sirens as they approach. Second, look in your mirrors often. This will help you see oncoming emergency vehicles, as well as make you more aware of other cars around you. Third, if you see an emergency vehicle approaching, slow down, pull over, and stay stopped. Don’t keep driving at a reduced speed, emergency vehicles may need to turn at any time without warning.
By practicing these few tips, hopefully you will never be surprised by an oncoming emergency vehicle again. Stay safe!
Ken Harty is the publisher of The Fergus Falls Daily Journal.
