We have all heard of cybercrime, however, we don’t always hear of the new tricks or latest fraud tactics deployed by cybercriminals as quickly as we should so I am going to share some information regarding the latest trend.
The newest trend they use to fraud people is by using real people at fake call centers. I know this sounds crazy, however, it is happening. Here is how it works:
According to Knowbe4.com the call-center scam starts with an email that appears to be an invoice for a very large purchase. It is not clear what company this invoice is from or what was purchased, but the payment amount is listed many times. The email also starts and ends with a line directing you to call their number if you did not authorize the transaction. If you call the number provided, a representative happily offers to refund you. But first, they’ll need your bank or credit card information. Unfortunately, the representative is actually a cybercriminal who plans to use your payment information for their own devious purposes.
There are things you can do to help avoid being a victim to this scam. Namely, you can contact your bank or credit card company to verify the details of the transaction and if unauthorized usage has occurred they can help correct the issue. Remember that a valid phone number doesn’t mean that an email is legitimate. These are real people who can and do lie over the phone.
This type of attack is designed to alarm you and in the midst of frustration it tricks you in an impulsive act.
I have not heard of anyone I know being victimized with this scam, however, that does not mean it has not happened locally. If you believe you have been scammed please contact local law enforcement officials.
