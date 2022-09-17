Just when you think you have heard it all you quickly find out you have not. The recent passing of Queen Elizabeth II of Great Britain has given scammers an opportunity. They never cease to amaze me and their scandalous actions know no bounds.
Here is how the scam works. A fake email arrives that appears to be from Microsoft claiming that the company is working on an interactive memorial for Queen Elizabeth II. The email will have links that if clicked will take you to what we call a harvesting page (harvesting information). The page will look like a Microsoft login page, however, it is really meant to fool you into entering your login information. Once the scammers have this information they will be logging into your real Microsoft account and it’s all over from there.
Essentially, every time a celebrity dies this scamming opportunity presents itself, in fact the Queen has died many times in the past as claimed by scammers. The bigger the news the more widespread the scam is. The key to it for the scammers is for them to tug on your emotions to get you to click the links in their phishing (fake) emails. The information they are phishing with does not even have to be true, but if it is that makes it even more effective.
It can also take many forms like Queen Elizabeth II memorabilia sites or the first 10K people to sign up receive an actual crown jewel from the Queen’s estate. If it looks too good to be true it probably is.
The bottom line is you should always be aware that a scam is a possibility and be attentive to emails, text messages and other communications concerning the death of Queen Elizabeth II and arrangements for her funeral.
