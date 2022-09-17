Just when you think you have heard it all you quickly find out you have not. The recent passing of Queen Elizabeth II of Great Britain has given scammers an opportunity. They never cease to amaze me and their scandalous actions know no bounds.



Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?