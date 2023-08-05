On June 14, while in St. Paul, taking a course on The Bible and Ecology, I sat on my hotel room bed reading Wendell Berry’s, “The World Ending Fire,” on a day that recorded one of the worst days on record for air quality in the state of Minnesota since such recordings were measured. On the ride from campus to my hotel, the air was thick with smoke from wildfires which were many hundreds of miles away and Berry’s words hit home in a way that felt surreal and apocalyptic.
Of all the essays that I read that night by Berry, a very famous writer and agrarian farmer, the one which struck me was his essay on “The Agrarian Standard,” which discusses the limits that God imparts on behalf of the community. I have often agonized over the culture in which I live and take part, which believes that what we can have, and what we can use up and throw away, are limitless commodities. Ultimately, that we are deserving of all the things that we can possibly attain, despite the cost to other humans and to the earth. Berry’s observation is that we are now living in a time and place where “government exists to guarantee the right of the most wealthy to own or control the land without limits.” The excessive greed and explosion of corporate America has trickled down to a mindset that has permeated our culture for many decades. The advertising industry has sold its soul to the devil, and, like that snake in the garden of Eden, has convinced us that we can, indeed, have whatever we want. Never mind the implications.
A year ago or so I was listening to a radio show, and the host was discussing some new research that indicated that the current generation of youth would be the first to have a lower standard of living than their parents. The announcers were shocked and dismayed by this finding. My personal response at the time was, ”No duh.” I was appalled by the naivete of the assumption that Americans could continue to build bigger houses, drive bigger cars, take more trips, have more vacation homes, and that this pattern could continue to grow into infinity without ever hitting a wall. The narcissism in this way of thinking is shocking.
In opposition to this, Berry, in this article discusses the theology and morality of Agrarian farmers “who see, accept, and live within their limits … and they have the understanding that there is only so much land, so much water in the cistern, so much hay in the barn, so much corn in the crib … and no more.” “The Agrarian sense of abundance comes from the experienced possibility of frugality and renewal within limits.”
My grandparents farmed on a beautiful landscape on the Red River Valley, and had both lived through the Great Depression. They knew there were limits, and they lived life full of joy and abundance not of things, but of living in honor of the land and all creation. I remember my grandmother always taking a knife and scraping the butter off of the butter wrapping until there was no butter left in sight. When they sold their farm in the mid-1980s, they sold it for a lot of money, and yet they didn’t move from their very small farm house into something luxurious.. They moved into a double wide prefab home in Fertile. My grandpa would talk about the people who lived on the “uppity side” of Fertile, but he and my grandma had no desire to move into the luxury of “upper” Fertile, they were very content to be where they were, and in their retirement, to watch their garden grow.
