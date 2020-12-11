As a movie buff with the inability to go to movie theaters due to COVID-19, I have been watching a lot of movies at home (just like everyone else) and recently watched the movie “Twelve Years a Slave.” The movie is based on the 1853 autobiography “Twelve Years a Slave” by free Negro Solomon Northup. Northup was kidnapped in Washington D.C. in 1841 and sold into slavery. After spending 12 years working on plantations in Louisiana he was released after finally being able to get some help with sending a message to his friends in New York.
This film was moving, sad, gruesome and very graphic with some parts being very tough to watch. I could only imagine that this is what it was probably really like for these poor souls. There is no real chance to escape when you are that far south and they probably did not even know where they were, so where are they going to run to?
I was born and raised in Breckenridge, however, my family and I lived in Louisiana for a few years when I worked at The Daily Iberian in New Iberia, Louisiana. As history buffs, we visited many plantations that were in the area of Baton Rouge and New Orleans. We did the same when we moved to North Carolina when I worked at The Daily Herald in Roanoke Rapids. We visited plantations in Wilmington as well as some in the southern Virginia area around Richmond and Williamsburg. The plantations varied in size and you never could really see how big they use to be because much of the land had been sold off long ago.
The one thing that you could see was the main attraction, the mansion, and they were ornate in look and décor most of the time. Some were owned by the state historical societies or universities and some were privately owned. There was always a pretty good amount of information about the plantation like when it was built/founded, what their main crops were and approximately how many slaves they had at the height of their production. There was always one common theme with each plantation tour and that was the family who owned the plantation treated their slaves well and took good care of them. Some even claimed to have doctors living on site to help care for them.
Doesn’t it seem odd that the narrative is that most plantations treated their slaves good when compared to the horror stories and realties of what really happened? I would expect that perhaps some plantations did indeed treat their slaves better than other plantations, however, at the end of the day they were still slaves. Thank God slavery ended after the Civil War. If you want to see some of the horrors of slavery, with a happy ending, in a well-done movie check out “Twelve Years a Slave.” Ken Harty is the publisher of The Fergus Falls Daily Journal.
